2024 All-Star Game Voting Update: LeBron James Still Top Vote-Getter In West, Anthony Davis Fourth In Front Court

The third 2024 NBA All-Star Game voting returns have been released and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James still sits comfortably as the top vote-getter in the Western Conference. Anthony Davis continues to occupy the fourth spot in the Western Conference frontcourt, although only three guys can start.

Now at 39-years-old, James is continually defying the odds by maintaining his high-level play. It is impressive to have the most votes in a conference in his 21st season, but his stats are All-Star worthy, averaging around 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while shooting close to 40% from 3-point range.

Here are how the votes are shaking out so far with only two days of voting to go:

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the third fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T. Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. pic.twitter.com/fyGeQXgEhH — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 18, 2024

Another Laker had a solid run as Austin Reaves was in the top 10 of Western Conference guards in the first returns. He then dropped out of the top 10 in the second returns and is back in the third and final returns.

As All-Star weekend approaches, the starters for each conference are starting to take shape. While media and player votes account for 50% along with fan votes being the other 50%, James could be getting the start in the All-Star Game alongside former two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry.

For the Eastern Conference, starters include Giannis Antetokounmpo with reigning MVP Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and Tyrese Haliburton, who would make his second All-Star appearance.

First look at 2024 NBA All-Star Game jerseys

With the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend approaching on Feb. 18, the anticipation is starting to grow to see who makes the trip to Indianapolis. After experimenting with the All-Star Game format by having the top vote-getters draft their teams, the NBA is going back to their routes by having the Western Conference vs. Eastern Conference format.

While the NBA has not yet made any official announcement about the jerseys, it seems that the All-Star Game jerseys have been leaked. The design is simplistic as there are not many details on the jersey itself, but it features pinstripes and five stars on the side.

This makes sense due to All-Star weekend taking place in Indiana, home of the Pacers, who have had pinstripe jerseys throughout their history. However, due to the NBA changing the format of the game, it seems that these were made prior to that change.

