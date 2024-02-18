2024 NBA All-Star Game Preview: Lakers Star LeBron James Captains Western Conference While Anthony Davis Comes Off Bench

The pinnacle of NBA All-Star Weekend is the All-Star Game as the top talent of the league square off in a matchup that will include an offensive flurry in Indianapolis, Indiana.

For the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James and Anthony Davis made the trip to commemorate the success they both had this year. James was the leading vote-getter in the Western Conference, his 20th consecutive start and Davis is returning to the All-Star Game once again for the first time since 2021.

After spending some time experimenting will the All-Star Game by having captains and drafting teams before tip-off, the NBA decided to go back to the original format of Western Conference versus Eastern Conference in hopes of recapturing that entertainment value of the game.

James is the All-Star captain of the West and the other starters include Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. That is a tremendous lineup that is bound for some highlights due to the unselfish nature of the Lakers star, Doncic and Jokic. Four of out the five starters are averaging more than six assists on the year, which bodes well for the Western Conference getting all this star talent to flourish.

The bench includes more scoring in Devin Booker, Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, Kawhi Leonard Davis. Curry is known for having some historic All-Star Games and he will certainly get his shots up to get back in the history books. Overall, the West has a lot of talent to work with and making it come together is the key factor in picking up a win.

On the other side, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokoumpo is the All-Star captain for the Eastern Conference, a team that is unfortunately is missing two selections due to injury. Joel Embiid is out with a meniscus injury and Julius Randle is dealing with a dislocated shoulder.

Toronto Raptors rising star Scottie Barnes and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young will be replacing those two. Antetokoumpo is accompanied by his teammate Damian Lillard, plus more young talent like Tyrese Haliburton, Paolo Banchero and Tyrese Maxey.

However, there are still some deadly scorers in Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum. With the West having more veterans on the roster and the East rocking with younger and rising stars, there may be different playstyles. Defense is going to be in the rearview, but simply put, whoever scores the most points will win this game.

Western Conference vs. Eastern Conference

5:00 p.m. PT, Sunday Feb. 18, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: TNT

Projected West Starting Lineup:

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG: Luka Doncic

SF: Kevin Durant

PF: LeBron James

C: Nikola Jokic

Key Reserves: Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George

Projected East Starting Lineup:

PG: Damian Lillard

SG: Tyrese Haliburton

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Bam Adebayo

Key Reserves: Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, Trae Young, Tyrese Maxey, Paolo Banchero, Scottie Barnes, Jaylen Brown

