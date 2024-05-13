2024 NBA Draft Order and the Odds the Lakers Might Pick Bronny James

The complete order for the 2024 NBA Draft has been established, featuring an unexpected twist as the Atlanta Hawks clinched the coveted No. 1 pick in the Draft Lottery held on Sunday. Despite a lackluster 36-46 finish in the 2023-24 season and only a 3% chance of winning, the Hawks surged ahead, marking their first time selecting first overall since 1975. This dramatic leap in draft positions was a significant upset, reminiscent of past lottery surprises from teams like the 1993 Magic, the 2014 and 2011 Cavaliers, and the 2008 Bulls, all of whom similarly defied long odds.

The draft sequence will see the Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets select second and third, respectively, followed by the San Antonio Spurs. The Detroit Pistons, who had the league’s poorest record this past season, will pick fifth. It’s the second season in a row that they have dropped in the draft. The Los Angeles Lakers are set to make two selections: the 17th overall in the first round and the 55th overall in the second round, the latter via the Los Angeles Clippers.

No Consensus Top Pick

This year’s draft is intriguing, primarily because there is no clear frontrunner. Sportsbooks with the most winning odds in football and basketball do not have a consensus favorite right now. However, French prospect Alexandre Sarr has rapidly become one of the more exciting bets, dominating the first pick in all updated mock drafts since the lottery.

This summer, the spotlight is not only on the Olympics in Paris but also on French basketball talents. Joining Sarr in the limelight are Zaccharie Risacher and Tidjane Salaun, who are also projected to be top picks, with Risacher likely in the top three and Salaun in the early selections.

The University of Connecticut, fresh from winning consecutive NCAA men’s basketball championships, has boosted the draft stock of its players. Huskies stars Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle are now expected to be picked early in the draft.

Meanwhile, the coaching shuffle has seen John Calipari move from Kentucky to Arkansas, leaving behind potential lottery picks Reed Sheppard and Robert Dillingham from Kentucky. Both are anticipated to make a significant impact in the NBA.

Despite a challenging season, the G League Ignite has produced promising talents like Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland, who previously topped draft class rankings.

A notable change post-lottery is the emergence of Sarr, Risacher, and Serbian Nikola Topic as the top three candidates, pulling ahead significantly from the rest. Following them closely are Sheppard, Clingan, Castle, Buzelis, and Dillingham, with considerable variance in their predicted draft positions. For instance, while some experts see Clingan and Sheppard as high as second, others have them as low as ninth or tenth.

Ten players consistently appear in the lottery picks across surveyed mock drafts: Alexandre Sarr, Zaccharie Risacher, Reed Sheppard, Nikola Topic, Donovan Clingan, Stephon Castle, Matas Buzelis, Robert Dillingham, Dalton Knecht, and Cody Williams. This showcases the depth and talent of this draft class.

This year’s draft, notable for being spread over two nights for the first time, will start with the first round and continue with the second round, which includes several traded picks. Notably, the 76ers and Suns will forfeit their second-round picks due to penalties for free-agent tampering, resulting in 58 selections.

Los Angeles and Bronny James

A significant subplot of the draft is the journey of Bronny James, LeBron James’ son, who might be a potential pick for the Lakers, especially given their 55th selection. Bronny, a 6-foot-2 guard who recently played for USC, faced severe challenges this past season, including recovering from a cardiac arrest that sidelined him for four months. His resilience and determination were fully displayed as he returned to the court, playing 17 minutes and contributing in a December game against Long Beach State.

Despite a freshman year that saw limited statistical success and challenges integrating into college-level play, Bronny’s potential remains intriguing. His defense, teamwork, and understanding of the game have been praised, though it’s acknowledged he needs further development, possibly in the G League, to refine his skills for the NBA.

The upcoming draft combine will be crucial for Bronny. There, he’ll participate in scrimmages, undergo measurements, and interview with prospective teams. His performance there could significantly impact his draft stock and influence his decision to stay in the draft or pursue another year of college basketball through the NCAA’s transfer portal.

As we approach the draft, the possibility of Bronny being selected by the Lakers not only adds a narrative layer regarding his potential reunion with his father on the court but also highlights the uniqueness of this draft class, which lacks a clear standout candidate for the first overall pick. This uncertainty sets the stage for significant shifts in team strategies and draft board rankings leading up to the event on June 26.