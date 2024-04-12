2024 NBA Playoffs: Dates For Play-In Tournament & Postseason

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are just around the corner, with each team having somewhere between one and two games remaining on their schedule. And with the regular season coming to a close, teams are starting to get a better sense of where they stand in their respective conferences. The Los Angeles Lakers, for one, are locked into the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, but their final seeding is still up in the air.

The Golden State Warriors are also locked into the Play-In Tournament out west, and are currently tied with the Lakers and Sacramento Kings with two likely to square off in the first round of the tourney. If the Lakers and Warriors are indeed the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchup, they’ll face off this coming week with the winner moving on to the final game for the No. 8 seed later in the week. The loser of that game is eliminated.

In other areas of the bracket, the L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are going to face off as the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup, but home court in that still can still be swapped in the final days of the regular season. That series could begin on the first day of the first round, currently scheduled for Saturday, April 20.

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics have long locked up the No. 1 seed, but the rest of the conference is still very much in flux. The only other certainty is that the Chicago Bulls will host the Atlanta Hawks in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 Play-In Game.

The full dates for the 2024 NBA Playoffs are below, and this figures to be one of the more intriguing postseasons in recent memory, as it could be argued there are a handful of legitimate NBA championship contenders coming for the Denver Nuggets’ crown.

April 16-19: SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament

April 20: NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel begin

May 6-7: Conference semifinals begin (possible move up to May 4-5)

May 21-22: NBA Conference Finals Presented by Google Pixel begin (possible move up to May 19-20)

June 6: NBA Finals 2024 Game 1

June 9: NBA Finals 2024 Game 2

June 12: NBA Finals 2024 Game 3

June 14: NBA Finals 2024 Game 4

June 17: NBA Finals 2024 Game 5 (if necessary)

June 20: NBA Finals 2024 Game 6 (if necessary)

June 23: NBA Finals 2024 Game 7 (if necessary)

