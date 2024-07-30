2024 Olympics Highlights: Rui Hachimura Had Questionable Ejection In Japan’s OT Loss To France
Jul 30, 2024; Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France; Japan small forward Rui Hachimura (8) walks off the court after being disqualified for a second unsportsmanlike foul against France in men‚Äôs basketball group B play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura and Japan were big underdogs going against host country France and phenom Victor Wembanyama in their second group play contest at the 2024 Olympics. But to the surprise of many, Hachimura had Japan ahead late thanks to an absolutely stellar performance.

Hachimura had 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting in just 22 minutes, helping Japan cling to a two-point lead in the fourth quarter. However, Hachimura would commit a foul on France’s Rudy Gobert, grabbing his arm and pulling him down as the big man attempted a layup. It was ruled an unsportsmanlike foul and was Hachimura’s second of the contest meaning the Lakers forward would be ejected from the game.

Surprisingly, Japan would continue to hold on to their lead and seemed poised to pull off the improbable upset. But trailing by four, French guard Matthew Strazel completed a miraculous four-point play to tie the game and send it to overtime. France would then dominate the extra period and hold off a late run from Japan to escape with a 94-90 win.

It was an unfortunate outcome for Japan who falls to 0-2 in group play despite an extremely spirited effort. And much of the discussion will go towards the foul call that led to Hachimura’s ejection, especially as it looked to be a standard foul by NBA standards, but those don’t always line up with FIBA rules.

The officials felt there was no play on the ball and excessive contact which led to the unsportsmanlike ruling. It wound up an unfortunate end for what was shaping up to be a memorable performance for Hachimura.

France was led by Wembanyama, who finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Strazel, the regulation hero, finished with 17 points while Evan Fournier added 14 points and six assists.

In the absence of Hachimura, it was guard Yuki Kawamura who did his best to try and keep Japan afloat with 29 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

LeBron James chooses track & field as Olympic sport he’d like to participate in

The Olympics bring together the greatest athletes in many disciplines and many athletes wonder what it would be like to compete in these other sports. For Rui Hachimura’s Lakers teammate LeBron James, the choice is easy as he would compete in track and field if given the opportunity.

Specifically, LeBron said he would love to compete in the 4×100 relay as he is always about being on a team. He added that he would want to be the anchor leg to bring the race home.

