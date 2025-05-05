2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round: Matchups, Schedule & TV Info

The first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs is finally complete and we are now down to the final eight teams remaining. Some favorites such as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics proved why many feel they are NBA Finals bound, while the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors were the lower seeds to pull off upsets.

In fact, the Warriors and Timberwolves will now meet in one of the two Western Conference matchups in the second round of the NBA Playoffs as Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green look to make another Finals run, but standing in their way is a confident Timberwolves team led by Anthony Edwards fresh off an impressive first-round series victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

On the other side in the West is the top-seed Thunder, who easily swept the Memphis Grizzlies, taking on the Denver Nuggets, who outlasted the Los Angeles Clippers. This is a meeting of the two MVP favorites and will be absolute must-watch.

In the Eastern Conference, the top-seed Cleveland Cavaliers will look to overcome the injury to star point guard Darius Garland as they face the high-powered offense of the Indiana Pacers. Both teams handled their first-round matchups in easy fashion, making for what should be an uptempo, high-paced series.

Lastly, the defending champion Celtics continue their title defense against the New York Knicks in a 2-3 matchup. Both teams took down tough, young, physical defensive-minded teams in the first round and now are set to rekindle an early-90s East rivalry.

2025 NBA Playoffs second round info

#1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. #4 Denver Nuggets

Game 1: May 5 @ Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m. PT, TNT

Game 2: May 7 @ Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m. PT, TNT

Game 3: May 9 @ Denver, 7:00 p.m. PT, ESPN

Game 4: May 11 @ Denver, 12:30 p.m. PT, ABC

Game 5 (if necessary): May 13 @ Oklahoma City, Time TBD, TNT

Game 6 (if necessary): May 15 @ Denver, Time TBD, ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): May 18 @ Oklahoma City, Time & Network TBD

#6 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. #7 Golden State Warriors

Game 1: May 6 @ Minnesota, 6:30 p.m. PT, TNT

Game 2: May 8 @ Minnesota, 5:30 p.m. PT, TNT

Game 3: May 10 @ Golden State, 5:30 p.m. PT, ABC

Game 4: May 12 @ Golden State, 7:00 p.m. PT, ESPN

Game 5 (if necessary): May 14 @ Minnesota, Time TBD, TNT

Game 6 (if necessary): May 18 @ Golden State, Time & Network TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): May 20 @ Minnesota, 5:30 p.m. PT, ESPN

#1 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. #4 Indiana Pacers

Game 1: May 4 @ Cleveland, 3:00 p.m. PT, TNT

Game 2: May 6 @ Cleveland, 4:00 p.m. PT, TNT

Game 3: May 9 @ Indiana, 4:30 p.m. PT, ESPN

Game 4: May 11 @ Indiana, 5:00 p.m. PT, TNT

Game 5 (if necessary): May 13 @ Cleveland, Time TBD, TNT

Game 6 (if necessary): May 15 @ Indiana, Time TBD, ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): May 18 @ Cleveland, Time & Network TBD

#2 Boston Celtics vs. #3 New York Knicks

Game 1: May 5 @ Boston, 4:00 p.m. PT, TNT

Game 2: May 7 @ Boston, 4:00 p.m. PT, TNT

Game 3: May 10 @ New York, 12:30 p.m. PT, ABC

Game 4: May 12 @ New York, 4:30 p.m. PT, ESPN

Game 5 (if necessary): May 14 @ Boston, Time TBD, TNT

Game 6 (if necessary): May 16 @ New York, 5:00 p.m. PT, ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): May 19 @ Boston, 5:00 p.m. PT, TNT

All second round NBA Playoffs matchups are nationally televised with no local broadcasts.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!