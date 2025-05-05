2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round: Matchups, Schedule & TV Info

The first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs is finally complete and we are now down to the final eight teams remaining. Some favorites such as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics proved why many feel they are NBA Finals bound, while the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors were the lower seeds to pull off upsets.
In fact, the Warriors and Timberwolves will now meet in one of the two Western Conference matchups in the second round of the NBA Playoffs as Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green look to make another Finals run, but standing in their way is a confident Timberwolves team led by Anthony Edwards fresh off an impressive first-round series victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
On the other side in the West is the top-seed Thunder, who easily swept the Memphis Grizzlies, taking on the Denver Nuggets, who outlasted the Los Angeles Clippers. This is a meeting of the two MVP favorites and will be absolute must-watch.
In the Eastern Conference, the top-seed Cleveland Cavaliers will look to overcome the injury to star point guard Darius Garland as they face the high-powered offense of the Indiana Pacers. Both teams handled their first-round matchups in easy fashion, making for what should be an uptempo, high-paced series.
Lastly, the defending champion Celtics continue their title defense against the New York Knicks in a 2-3 matchup. Both teams took down tough, young, physical defensive-minded teams in the first round and now are set to rekindle an early-90s East rivalry.
2025 NBA Playoffs second round info
#1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. #4 Denver Nuggets
Game 1: May 5 @ Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m. PT, TNT
Game 2: May 7 @ Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m. PT, TNT
Game 3: May 9 @ Denver, 7:00 p.m. PT, ESPN
Game 4: May 11 @ Denver, 12:30 p.m. PT, ABC
Game 5 (if necessary): May 13 @ Oklahoma City, Time TBD, TNT
Game 6 (if necessary): May 15 @ Denver, Time TBD, ESPN
Game 7 (if necessary): May 18 @ Oklahoma City, Time & Network TBD
#6 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. #7 Golden State Warriors
Game 1: May 6 @ Minnesota, 6:30 p.m. PT, TNT
Game 2: May 8 @ Minnesota, 5:30 p.m. PT, TNT
Game 3: May 10 @ Golden State, 5:30 p.m. PT, ABC
Game 4: May 12 @ Golden State, 7:00 p.m. PT, ESPN
Game 5 (if necessary): May 14 @ Minnesota, Time TBD, TNT
Game 6 (if necessary): May 18 @ Golden State, Time & Network TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): May 20 @ Minnesota, 5:30 p.m. PT, ESPN
#1 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. #4 Indiana Pacers
Game 1: May 4 @ Cleveland, 3:00 p.m. PT, TNT
Game 2: May 6 @ Cleveland, 4:00 p.m. PT, TNT
Game 3: May 9 @ Indiana, 4:30 p.m. PT, ESPN
Game 4: May 11 @ Indiana, 5:00 p.m. PT, TNT
Game 5 (if necessary): May 13 @ Cleveland, Time TBD, TNT
Game 6 (if necessary): May 15 @ Indiana, Time TBD, ESPN
Game 7 (if necessary): May 18 @ Cleveland, Time & Network TBD
#2 Boston Celtics vs. #3 New York Knicks
Game 1: May 5 @ Boston, 4:00 p.m. PT, TNT
Game 2: May 7 @ Boston, 4:00 p.m. PT, TNT
Game 3: May 10 @ New York, 12:30 p.m. PT, ABC
Game 4: May 12 @ New York, 4:30 p.m. PT, ESPN
Game 5 (if necessary): May 14 @ Boston, Time TBD, TNT
Game 6 (if necessary): May 16 @ New York, 5:00 p.m. PT, ESPN
Game 7 (if necessary): May 19 @ Boston, 5:00 p.m. PT, TNT
All second round NBA Playoffs matchups are nationally televised with no local broadcasts.
