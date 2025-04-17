2025 Western Conference First-Round Preview: Reviewing Lakers-Timberwolves Regular Season Matchups

It took until the final day of the regular season to figure out the matchups in the Western Conference for the first round of the NBA Playoffs, but we all finally know that the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It is an extremely intriguing matchup filled with storylines as Luka Doncic eliminated the Timberwolves in last year’s Western Conference Finals, while former Lakers first-round pick Julius Randle could be extra motivated against his former team as well.

Minnesota has been one of the hottest teams in the league lately as they found their stride after their huge trade before the season that brought in Randle and Donte DiVincenzo and captured the sixth seed. Of course, the Lakers are also a completely different team following their midseason blockbuster deal for Luka Doncic and pushed all the way up to the third seed.

The two teams split their four matchups with home team winning each contest, though three of those meetings happened early in the season prior to the Doncic trade and both Randle and Rudy Gobert sat out the final meeting. Regardless, lets see how these two teams faired against one another this season.

Oct. 22 @ Los Angeles: Lakers 110, Timberwolves 103

These two teams faced off on Opening Night as Anthony Davis dominated the Wolves with 36 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the Lakers’ victory. Neither LeBron James nor Austin Reaves had huge offensive nights, but Rui Hachimura was excellent with 18 points while Jaxson Hayes added 10 off the bench. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 27 points, while Julius Randle added 16.

The Lakers led by as many as 19 on the night and never trailed in the second half, though the Timberwolves were able to get within four points early in the fourth.

But this game is most notable for LeBron and Bronny James sharing the court for the first time, becoming the first father-son duo to do so in NBA history in what was truly a special moment.

Dec. 2 @ Minnesota: Timberwolves 109, Lakers 80

Reaves sat out due to injury and the Lakers had their lowest point total of the season in this blowout loss in Minnesota. James and Davis combined for just 22 points on 8-of-30 from the field and D’Angelo Russell was the Lakers’ leading scorer with 20.

Edwards actually had a terrible night offensively with just nine points on 3-of-13 shooting as Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 15 points each off the bench while Randle led the Wolves with 18 and Rudy Gobert added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Lakers shot just 40.5% from the field and 19.4% from 3-point range and didn’t help themselves with 20 turnovers, six of those from LeBron, in one of their worst performances of the season.

Dec. 13 @ Minnesota: Timberwolves 97, Lakers 87

Reaves made his return in this game, but LeBron James sat out this Timberwolves victory. Davis again led the Lakers with 23 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks while Reaves added 18 and Max Christie chipped in 15, but L.A. once again struggled to get offense going against the tough Minnesota defense.

Edwards led his team with 23 points while Randle finished with 21 and Jaden McDaniels added 18. Neither team shot the ball well on this night, but the Lakers again failed to take care of the ball, committing 21 turnovers.

This was the Lakers’ fourth loss in five games and eighth in 11 at that point of the season, and just a couple of weeks later would swing a crucial trade to bring in Dorian Finney-Smith.

Feb. 27 @ Los Angeles: Lakers 111, Timberwolves 102

The only game between these teams that involved Doncic saw the Lakers come out with their fourth consecutive victory, though both Randle and Gobert sat out. Additionally, Anthony Edwards was ejected midway through the third quarter.

Doncic finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists while James led the way with 33 points, 17 rebounds and six assists. Reaves also added 23 points and the Lakers lived at the free throw line, attempting 46 shots to just 26 for Minnesota.

Rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. led the Timberwolves with 25 points while Edwards finished with 18 before being ejected. The Lakers out-rebounded Minnesota by 11 while also committing just 12 turnovers as a team.

