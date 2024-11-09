76ers Vs. Lakers Preview: Anthony Davis & Rui Hachimura Return Against Shorthanded Opponent

The Los Angeles Lakers would like to forget their road trip and they have a chance to begin putting that behind them as they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. With Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura back in the lineup, the Lakers look to get back in the win column against a disappointing and shorthanded 76ers team.

Sixers superstar Joel Embiid still has yet to play this season due to injury and is currently serving a suspension due to a locker room altercation with a reporter. Additionally, All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey is out due to a hamstring injury.

None of that should matter to the Lakers, however, as they must focus on themselves and getting back to the level of play and, more importantly, effort that they showed at the beginning of the season. Having Davis back on the court certainly helps and the Lakers should have an advantage inside as the 76ers’ only big is Andre Drummond. If Davis is able to get him in foul trouble, the Lakers should be able to live in the paint.

That would not only benefit Davis, but also LeBron James who is always at his best when attacking the basket, as well as Austin Reaves in being able to get in the paint and create for himself and others. Not to mention Hachimura attacking the offensive glass.

A lot of eyes are also on D’Angelo Russell after his disappointing performance in Memphis which led to him being benched by JJ Redick. His shot should come around as there is just no way he continues to shoot this poorly, but his overall effort and activity is most important as if he continues to slack, Redick has shown he will lose minutes.

Cam Reddish could also be someone to watch coming off back-to-back strong performances that have seemingly thrust him into the Lakers rotation. Any boost they can get from their bench is greatly appreciated as the Lakers’ reserves just haven’t given them enough.

While the Sixers are missing two of their stars, they do still have Paul George, who is still trying to find his rhythm after just returning to the court less than a week ago. The Lakers must be careful not to let him get going and the 76ers still have players such as Kelly Oubre Jr., Eric Gordon and Caleb Martin who can get hot as well.

Energy and physicality will be the story for the Lakers in this game. Even without their stars, the Sixers still have high energy guys like Kyle Lowry, KJ Martin and Guerschon Yabusele, who can turn the game on effort and activity alone. If the Lakers are locked in and focused for four quarters they should be able to get back on track with a win, but the 76ers are hungry to turn their own season around and can not be taken lightly.

Los Angeles Lakers (4-4) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (1-6)

7:00 p.m. PT, Friday, November 8, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Max Christie

Projected Sixers Starting Lineup:

PG: Kyle Lowry

SG: Kelly Oubre Jr.

SF: Paul George

PF: Caleb Martin

C: Andre Drummond

Key Reserves: Eric Gordon, KJ Martin, Guerschon Yabusele, Jared McCain

