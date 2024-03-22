76ers Vs. Lakers Preview: Taurean Prince Out For Personal Reasons

It’s now or never for the Los Angeles Lakers if they want to move up in the standings as they get set to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

This is a part of the schedule that benefits the Lakers as they have had numerous days off in the last couple weeks, not playing since they blew out the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

On the other hand, the 76ers come in having lost six of their last nine games, notable struggling in the absence of reigning MVP Joel Embiid. With Embiid still out with his knee injury, this represents a chance for the Lakers to pick up a much-needed win, and a revenge win at that.

These two teams last squared off on Nov. 27 in Philadelphia and the Lakers were blown out from start to finish, suffering one of the worst losses in franchise history at 138-94.

While Embiid had a great game in that one, the Lakers also struggled to contain quick point guard Tyrese Maxey, so that is definitely a focus in this one. L.A. has struggled with quick point guards throughout this season although they are getting Cam Reddish back in the lineup on Friday, which should help in that department.

Getting Reddish back is also key for the Lakers because they are without Tauren Prince, who was ruled out due to personal reasons. Reddish should be able to slot into Prince’s role and help the Lakers on the perimeter defensively.

In addition to Prince, the Lakers also continue to be without Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood. For the 76ers, Tobias Harris comes in questionable after missing the last three games with a sprained ankle although it seems like he has a good chance of returning against L.A.

Without Embiid in the lineup though, this is a game the Lakers really need to win at home in order to keep pace with the other Play-In teams in the Western Conference.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have started to lock in for the stretch run in recent days, so look for them to understand the importance of this game and help the Lakers come out on top.

Los Angeles Lakers (37-32) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (38-31)

7:30 p.m. PT, March 22, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, NBA TV

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Spencer Dinwiddie, Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish, Max Christie

Projected 76ers Starting Lineup:

PG: Kyle Lowry

SG: Tyrese Maxey

SF: Kelly Oubre Jr.

PF: Tobias Harris

C: Mo Bamba

Key Reserves: Nicolas Batum, Buddy Hield, Paul Reed, K.J. Martin, Cam Payne

