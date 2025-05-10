Adam Silver Considering ‘International Competition’ For 2026 NBA All-Star Game

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has constantly looked for ways to modernize the the league and introduce events and tournaments to help drum up interest.

Prior to the start of the 2024-25 season, Silver explained the dip in ratings and hoped to change those numbers with several changes to the regular season and All-Star Weekend format. However, the second year of the Emirates NBA Cup fell flat while the updated format for the All-Star Weekend festivities left much to be desired.

All-Star Weekend has been on the decline for years now as players don’t seem to take the competitions seriously enough to try. For example, this year’s All-Star Game featured the league’s best casually running up and down the floor and jacking up shots to prevent any injuries.

With All-Star Weekend set to take place at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles in 2026, Silver revealed that he and the player’s association are considering making the All-Star Game an international competition, via Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

On Monday in New York, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and president of league operations Byron Spruell said discussions were being held with new broadcast partner NBC for an “international competition” as the league’s All-Star Game, which is set for Feb. 15, 2026, at the LA Clippers’ Intuit Dome. Silver told The Athletic on Monday night: “Our All-Star Game will return to NBC next season in the middle of their coverage of the Winter Olympics. Given the strong interest we’ve seen in international basketball competitions, most recently in last summer’s Olympics in Paris, we’re discussing concepts with the players’ association that focus on NBA players representing their countries or regions instead of the more traditional formats that we’ve used in the past.”

The idea sounds intriguing on paper and a way to further market the NBA’s growing international presence, but more tweaks to the All-Star Game might come off as another desperate attempt to save the event. Fans have largely tuned out the game as it doesn’t resemble competitive basketball, though Silver’s newest idea at least brings a different flavor.

Players like Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic would be front and center for such a game and it’ll be interesting to see if Silver gets his way.

