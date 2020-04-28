Alex Caruso Calls Playing For Lakers ‘Fun Journey’ Through First Three Seasons

Alex Caruso has been a fan favorite among the Los Angeles Lakers faithful for quite some time now.

However, that fame and praise skyrocketed to a new level during the 2019-20 NBA season as Caruso went from G League and two-way standout to legitimate role player on a championship contender.

Caruso’s on-court chemistry with LeBron James is undeniable as the Lakers have been practically unstoppable when the two share the floor. Off the court, Caruso is even a favorite among players on the team, receiving the ‘GOAT’ nickname shortly after the new season began.

Lakers fans feel a particular connection to Caruso as he is one of the longest-tenured players and always provided incredible highlights during the days when they didn’t provide much to cheer about.

When describing his years with the Lakers and his connection to the fans, Caruso referred to it all as a “fun journey,” according to Arash Markazi of Los Angeles Times:

“It’s been a fun journey with L.A.,” Caruso said. “I came here on a two-way contract and spent my first two years on two-way deals and Lakers fans have gone through this journey with me and for them to accept me as part of the Lakers family is so special. It’s nice to be able to connect with the fans and it makes my experience that much more enjoyable when I can go out there and hear them cheering for me. I can’t wait to do that again.”

Sadly, the Lakers probably won’t be able to play any games with fans in the arena until at least the beginning of the 2020-21 season or maybe even longer. This — and the NBA’s hiatus — are due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic currently sweeping the globe.

However, when games with fans do eventually return, it will be an atmosphere unlike anything the sports world has ever seen and Caruso seems to be anxiously awaiting this day.

For now, Caruso and the rest of the Lakers will have to do what they can physically and mentally to prepare for the remainder of the season without fans most likely.