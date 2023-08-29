Alex Fudge ‘Ready To Make A Statement’ After Signing Two-Way Contract With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers’ scouting department has not been a stranger to finding hidden gems in the past couple of years despite the organization’s lack of first-round picks. Jesse and Joey Buss have done an exceptional job at finding those late-round and undrafted talents, most notably Austin Reaves, who is going to be a contributor to the team for years to come.

Now, a new batch of rookies have entered the fray with the Lakers drafting Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis while also signing three undrafted players to two-way contracts in Colin Castleton, D’Moi Hodge and Alex Fudge. Summer League allowed for fans to assess these players and there is undoubtedly some promise in Fudge, who was signed to the two-way contract after the Lakers cut Cole Swider.

Fudge is now a part of the Lakers organization but it was a long journey to get to this point, as he recently opened up about, via South Bay Lakers:

“The process was a lot of work, I remember leaving school and starting my journey with the workouts and then after the workouts, I had probably five. I went to the Chicago Combine, from there it was just a grind. There everyday, just making sure I’m giving it 110 percent and then after that more workouts. I was blessed to get a workout with the Lakers, they brought me back and they seen what they wanted and brought me back for the Summer League and went up from there.”

Fudge spent two years in college first at LSU and then at Florida alongside Castleton before declaring for the NBA Draft this summer. While he went undrafted, he earned a spot with the Lakers Summer League team and had to prove his worth to earn a two-way deal with the Lakers or elsewhere:

“Summer League was something I took advantage of, I really enjoyed the opportunity and had a passion to be there. I loved it, from day one when we first got there, even before we went to Sacramento and played our games. I mean, it was just an experience to be there and play alongside a group of great guys, so it means a lot seeing the people that came through this organization. I mean, it’s a lot to look up to, it’s a lot to model after, it’s a lot to be a part of. I’m here and I’m ready to make a statement.”

The 6’9″ forward seems ready to make the most out of his opportunity and it’ll be interesting to see how he pans out throughout the years. The South Bay Lakers have been able to develop some talent in recent years such as Alex Caruso and Thomas Bryant and Fudge could be next on that list if he reaches his full potential.

