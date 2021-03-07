All-Star Game Recap: Giannis Antetokounmpo Wins MVP As Team LeBron Cruises Over Team Durant

For the fourth straight year, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ team won the All-Star Game, cruising to a 170-150 victory over Kevin Durant’s team.

Kyrie Irving got things started by knocking down the first 3-pointer of the night, and later scoring on a pair of layups to give Team Durant the early lead. However, Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo turned things around for Team LeBron with dunks and threes to take control of the game.

James Harden came off the bench and tied the game up twice with a pair of threes, but Curry’s hot shooting persisted including a deep three from the logo. Team Durant’s bench was able to close the gap, but Team LeBron won the first quarter 40-39 and secured $150,000 for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

The top of the second surprisingly featured a few trips to the line, but Team Durant’s shooting from beyond the arc put them up 16-11. Team Durant was able to get Zion Willamson a couple of lobs, but Jaylen Brown was aggressive looking for his shot and kept Team LeBron close.

Much like the first quarter, Antetokounmpo was unstoppable near the basket but he even drained a couple of threes to put Team LeBron ahead by 12 points. Damian Lillard and Curry hit a pair of half-court shots in the final minute, allowing Team LeBron to win the second quarter 60-41 and another $150,000.

Damian Lillard started the second half in place of James, who finished with four points, two rebounds and four assists in 13 minutes. It was Nikola Jokic’s passing that impressed at the top of the third as he found several of his teammates for easy baskets. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo continued his perfect night from the field after banking his second three.

Paul George and Brown kept the momentum up for Team LeBron as they shot well from distance, though Team Durant did a good job of keeping pace. Donovan Mitchell nailed a buzzer-beating three, but Team LeBron won the quarter 46-45 and another $150,000.

At the end of three quarters, Team LeBron led Team Durant 146-125. As a result, the Final Target score was set at 170, plus-24 points as a way to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Team LeBron came out firing in the final period, specifically Brown and George who scored 10 quick points. Team Durant tried to close the gap with a 7-0 run, but Lillard responded with his own personal 11-0 run including a deep pull-up 3-pointer that sealed the game.

Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 35 points on a perfect 16-for-16 shooting, taking home Kobe Bryant MVP honors.

