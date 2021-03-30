Andre Drummond Credits Former Pistons Teammates For Helping Him Get Acclimated To Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are excited to add center Andre Drummond into the fold after he joined the team on the buyout market.

Drummond is a veteran in the league now in his ninth season and while he was most recently with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he spent the majority of his career with the Detroit Pistons, who drafted him out of Connecticut.

His time in Detroit saw him become teammates with a pair of current Lakers in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Markieff Morris. Caldwell-Pope was drafted by the Pistons just one year after Drummond and the two spent four seasons together. Morris’ time on the other hand was much shorter, but also more recent, as he spent 44 games with the Pistons last season before being bought up, after which he would join the Lakers for their championship run.

Chemistry is extremely important this season and can be difficult to build as there is far less practice time available during this condensed schedule. As such, Drummond is seeing that having two former teammates here in Los Angeles with him is a big help to him adjusting to his new team.

“Yeah, KCP and Markieff have made this transition very easy for me. From the moment I got here they showed me everything I needed to know, got all the film I needed to get to learn their schemes offensively and defensively. Being on the same court as them again is an incredible feeling. Pope, I haven’t played with him in a couple years and Markieff, playing with him last year, so the chemistry was already there.”

Each team has different sets and terminology used on both ends of the floor and Drummond will have to get used to that very quickly. He was fortunate enough to join the Lakers when they had two days off before their next game, but that won’t be happening very often the rest of the season.

Having players that he is familiar and comfortable with is a big boost as he will be able to connect and be brought into the Lakers’ family. This team is extremely close and Drummond will be able join and experience that, even though he is coming in the middle of the season.

He is also fortunate that the Lakers have some of the highest IQ players in the league as well. Working with the likes of LeBron James and Marc Gasol can only be a benefit to someone the Lakers hope will help them get over the hump and defend their 2020 NBA Championship.

Morris discusses what Drummond will bring to the Lakers

For as much as Drummond is looking forward to being with former teammates, the same is true on the other end as Morris is happy to bring Drummond on board to the Purple and Gold. Though he only spent half a season with Drummond, Morris has a good idea of what the newest Laker brings to the table.

“We’re gonna get a hard-working guy, he’s gonna change the game a lot for us with his size, his rebounding ability and his ability to block shots,” Morris said. “I think that being around this type of team is going to raise his level of play just like it does for everybody else and I think he’s gonna be a great addition.”

Additionally, Morris believes the energy Drummond brings overall will be welcomed. “It will be great to get some great energy around here. We’re waiting for the two big dogs to come back too, they’re coming back with great energy.

“So to have three players like that coming back and going towards the playoffs is gonna be real big for us. I might get a day off or two here when they come back.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!