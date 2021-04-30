Andre Drummond Enjoys Playing Against Teams Determined To Beat Lakers

Andre Drummond’s journey with the Los Angeles Lakers has so far been a positive experience. The 27-year-old center’s numbers he averaged for the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this season took a hit after joining L.A. as in 11 games for the Lakers, he chalked up 11.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 0.9 blocks.

But Drummond also plays a much different role for the reigning NBA champions, clocking in nearly four minutes less per game and his usage dropping from 31.3% to 22.8%. Not to mention he found himself playing on a championship team for the first time in his career.

Drummond remembers playing against the Lakers well. He recalled approaching those games fired up and determined to beat L.A.

But he likes it on the other side. “It’s been crazy because I’ve been on the other side before, so I know what it’s like to play against teams like this,” he said. “I know what type of mindset comes into these kind of games.

“It’s pretty fun for me to be on the other side now and experience that and try to find ways to beat these teams that give us their best.”

Drummond led the Lakers in rebounds in nine of his first 11 games for the team. But he’s still figuring out his frontcourt partnership with Anthony Davis, who returned from his injury after a two-month break last week.

And both big men expect great things to come after they spend enough time on the floor together.

Frank Vogel: Playing center helped Davis be more aggressive in loss to Wizards

Thanks to his versatility, Davis will have Drummond’s back when the Lakers face rivals thriving at stretching the floor. The 28-year-old forward played at the five in the 116-107 loss to the Washington Wizards, scoring 26 games and registering his best game since returning.

Head coach Frank Vogel thought the move helped Davis unleash his aggressiveness in the game. “I think there was two benefits there of wanting to try to get AD some easier looks to try to continue to get him in rhythm and when you get down 19, you try to change the game is what we were looking for,” he said.

“And we were able to make some mini runs but they hit some big shots down the stretch to hold us off.”

