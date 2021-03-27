Andre Drummond Rumors: Lakers, Celtics & Knicks Remain In Contention
Author

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers did not make any moves at the trade deadline, there are still avenues of improving the roster on the buyout market.

The biggest name available is center Andre Drummond after he recently completed a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers, making him a free agent that can sign with any team.

The Lakers have made it clear that Drummond is their top priority for a while now and have long believed to be the favorites to land him.

Drummond began meeting with teams the last few days, with the Lakers among the teams to secure a meeting to pitch him on playing in Los Angeles for the remainder of the season. The Lakers’ ability to potentially offer him a starting center spot and larger role than some other places, coupled with them being in the mix for another championship, is why they have been viewed as the favorites.

There still is some competition though as Brad Turner of the L.A. Times is reporting that Drummond is down to the Lakers, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks with a decision potentially coming as soon as Saturday:

Similar to the Lakers, the Celtics could also offer Drummond a starting center role after trading Daniel Theis to the Chicago Bulls at the deadline. The Knicks, on the other hand, still have $15 million in cap space so they can offer him the most money of the bunch, and potentially even a long-term deal.

Because of how close the Lakers are to the hard cap, they only have the ability to offer Drummond a minimum salary for the remainder of this season.

Lakers players recruiting Drummond

Although Drummond reportedly met with the Lakers brass this week, they are not the only ones doing the recruiting as Lakers players seem to be doing so as well.

Drummond has a close relationship with Anthony Davis and has long admired LeBron James as well, so it will be interesting to see if the Lakers’ stars will be able to convince him to come to L.A. instead of one of the East Coast teams still in the running.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Quinn Cook, Alex Caruso, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Markieff Morris, Frank Vogel, Dion Waiters, Lakers win

Lakers News: Talen Horton-Tucker ‘Good’ After Rough Celebration With Anthony Davis

The celebration was in full force for the Los Angeles Lakers after Anthony Davis channeled the Mamba Mentality…

NBA Rumors: Gayle Benson Would Only Trade Anthony Davis To Lakers ‘Over My Dead Body’

After the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery, the Los Angeles Lakers received more clarity on Anthony Davis’ current situation with…
Jared Dudley, Dwight Howard, LeBron James

Selflessness Could Make Jared Dudley Unsung Hero For Lakers In NBA Bubble

Jared Dudley knows his self-worth. “There’s no one that does my role better than me in the NBA,” the Los Angeles…

Lakers Rumors: Coach D’Antoni Remains Interested In Raja Bell

With the trading deadline a few days away, head coach Mike D’Antoni…