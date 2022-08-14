Annual ‘Lakers Night’ At Dodger Stadium To Take Place On Aug. 24 With Reversible Jersey Giveaway

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers go hand in hand in the city of Angels. The two franchises are the longest-running of professional sports in L.A. with the most fans in town. They also are the winningest, raising 24 banners between themselves, with the Dodgers and Lakers even celebrating a championship together in 2020.

The unifying 2020 banner might reign supreme over most titles because of the unique circumstances. While that 2020 championship, unfortunately, didn’t result in a parade for either team, it didn’t stop players from lobbying for one.

LeBron James was an early advocate for a joint parade when he tweeted for one in Nov. 2020. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss also said a joint parade would be a “dream.” Clearly, nothing came to fruition though with the pandemic souring any possible plans.

The two franchises continue to be linked though, with the annual Lakers Night coming to Dodger Stadium on Mamba Day, according to L.A. reporter Arash Markazi:

Lakers Night returns to Dodger Stadium on Mamba Day (8/24) with a reversible Kershaw/Magic jersey. pic.twitter.com/g7GvATY4NY — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 11, 2022

Each year, the Dodgers hold a Lakers Night full of giveaways such as shirts commemorating the 2020 championship and hats.

This year, it’s a more special item part of the promotion — a reversible Lakers and Dodgers jersey will be given out. Fans can rock a Clayton Kershaw jersey at Dodger games then switch it around for a Magic Johnson one at Laker games.

Lakers Night also includes a player handed the responsibility of throwing out the first pitch.

Anthony Davis threw it in 2019 after being traded to the Lakers. Former Laker Josh Hart did so in 2018 after L.A. acquired James. Other former Lakers such as Jordan Clarkson, Metta World Peace and Lonzo Ball have thrown first pitches at past Lakers nights.

Nothing has been reported yet on who will take the mound before the game, though LeBron has yet to do so.

To purchase tickets for Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium and ensure that you get the reversible jersey, visit Dodgers.com/Lakers.

James and Davis approve 2022-23 classic uniforms

The Lakers are entering their 75th all-time season in the NBA, prompting many celebrations throughout the season. One of them will focus on rocking the classic 1948 jersey’s donned by the Lakers in Minneapolis.

James and Anthony Davis approved of the slick blue and yellow jerseys on social media. The jerseys rank among the nicest in Lakers’ history and, hopefully, can match the play on the court.

