Anonymous GM Brings Up Idea Of Lakers Reuniting With Pelicans Star Brandon Ingram

After a first round postseason exit, the Los Angeles Lakers are in a spot where they know they need to improve their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis if they want to get back to being true championship contenders.

Knowing they are running out of time to do so considering James is not only 39 years of age, but also could test free agency this summer, the Lakers are expected to be aggressive on the trade market with three first-round picks at their disposal.

It remains to be seen what stars will be available and who the Lakers will have the assets to get, but one name currently being thrown around in league circles is New Orleans Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram, via Sean Deveney of Heavy:

Ingram back to the Lakers? “It’s an idea, if they’re willing to take the chance,” one East GM said. “Brandon as a third option with LeBron and Anthony Davis, it certainly makes them better, it gets them back to being a contender, or at least in that orbit.”

The Lakers, of course, drafted Ingram second overall in 2016 before trading him to New Orleans as the headliner in their package for Davis a few years later.

Ingram has further developed his game since joining the Pelicans, even being named to one All-Star team. He has struggled to stay healthy, however, which is why the general manager believes the Lakers could have enough to get him:

“Anyone who trades for Ingram, you’re not going to have to give up a full star package because he gets hurt a lot and because you’ve got to pay him,” the GM said. “That’s why I think the Lakers are on the list, where he might wind up. Because he’s going to have to go somewhere where they can pay him.”

The package floating around to acquire Ingram is Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura with draft capital, perhaps Jalen Hood-Schifino and the 17th pick this year.

While that may seem like a lot, Ingram is still just 26 years of age and a walking bucket when healthy. In 64 games this past season, he averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.5% from deep.

Ingram may not be a perfect fit around James and Davis, but he would give the Lakers a young star to build around moving forward, and one that likely wouldn’t cost them all their assets.

Lakers ‘intrigued’ with JJ Redick in head coaching search

One other area the Lakers can improve in to get back into contention is at head coach after parting ways with Darvin Ham. While their search for a replacement is just beginning, reports indicate that they are ‘intrigued’ with JJ Redick, who has never coached before.

Redick played in New Orleans alongside Ingram at the end of his career, so is very familiar with his game if a trade were to happen.

