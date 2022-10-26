Anthony Davis Admits To Feeling ‘Sense Of Urgency’ As Lakers Look For First Win
Anthony Davis, Lakers
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Author

The Los Angeles Lakers are already in a tough spot at the start of the 2022-23 season, losing all of their first three games with another week of difficult matchups ahead.

The Lakers face the Denver Nuggets twice between Wednesday and Sunday in addition to a clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. The Purple and Gold will hope their defense — which ranks second in the NBA — can keep them competitive even as they are trying to revive their offense.

Going into Wednesday’s game against the Nuggets, L.A. scores the second-lowest number of points per game and is the only NBA team with an offensive rating below 100.

And in an interview with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Anthony Davis said the Lakers are aware their results need to improve soon — but added the Purple and Gold need to remain calm and patient as they work to fix their issues:

“Obviously, there’s some sense of urgency,” Davis said after practice. “You don’t want to dig yourself too big of a hole. But we’ve got to stay even-keeled. We can’t get rattled or flustered and things like that. Just like if we win 12 in a row. We don’t want to get too high.”

Putting a positive spin on the disappointing first week of 2022-23, Davis said the Lakers would rather deal with adversity now that in the final phase of the season:

“We think all this ‘adversity’ is going to be good for us,” Davis said. “We’re glad it’s happening in October and not March or April. But we’ll make shots, continue to defend how we’re defending, and try to go in [Wednesday] and Friday and get a win.”

Davis himself has been in good form, averaging 24.7 points and 8.0 rebounds, and shooting 50.9% from the field. The 29-year-old is also registering 2.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game as he again looks like the perennial Defensive Player of the Year favorite he used to be.

LeBron James encouraged by Lakers’ defensive effort

The Lakers’ defense has been the biggest reason to believe the Purple and Gold can turn their fortunes around. Thanks to the steals and blocks they rack up, L.A. put up a fight against the L.A. Clippers and nearly won the most recent matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.

LeBron James has been encouraged by the team’s defensive effort, particularly as it hasn’t waned as the shooting woes continue.

“Well, it hasn’t all year. For the first three games, it hasn’t,” James said. “We still can’t shoot a penny in the ocean but it hasn’t stopped us from competing and defending. That’s given us a chance in all three games to win.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

LeBron James, Zach LaVine, Lakers, 2022 NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James: ‘Couldn’t Have Dreamt’ Hitting Game-Winner In 2022 All-Star Game In Cleveland

With the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in his home state of Ohio, the kid from Akron, LeBron James got a ton of attention before the…

LeBron James Understands Lakers Can’t Rely On Shooting Every Night, Emphasizes Defense’s Ability To Generate Offense

The Los Angeles Lakers lost 103-97 against the L.A. Clippers after a hard-fought battle on Thursday…
Fantasy Basketball: Sleepers That Will Help Win Your League

Fantasy Basketball: Things To Consider When Hitting The Waiver Wire

The NBA season has finally started, and that means that your fantasy team is ready to begin accumulating stats and working its way towards the title…
Usatsi_9014443_153179170_lowres

Kobe Bryant Leads Second Returns For NBA All-Star 2016 Voting

With Kobe Bryant announcing this will be his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers, fans around the world have shown their appreciation for one of the greatest players of all-time…