Anthony Davis Believes Break Will Allow Lakers To ‘Reset’ Before Playing Timberwolves

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers finally arrived back home and they took care of business against the Portland Trail Blazers this past Sunday to snap their losing streak.

Even with the Lakers short LeBron James and Austin Reaves, the team had no problem dispatching the Trail Blazers. It was an encouraging performance on both ends of the floor, one that leads Davis to believe Los Angeles is rediscovering its identity on the floor.

Now, the Lakers will actually have some time to rest and recuperate as the Emirates NBA Cup will afford them four days off before their next game on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Davis believes the time off will allow players to heal and reset before seeing game action again.

“Yeah. I mean, we have a lot of games and a lot of days, but now we get guys to get four days to kind of recover,” Davis said. “We got guys out, but I was kind of banged up. So you get time to recover, time to practice, and kind of like, I say, reset and get ready for Minnesota, which we owe back in Minnesota. But we’re going to use these days to get better, obviously, but also be smart with, letting our bodies kind of heal and line up with pride.”

Davis also discussed what the break will do for him and highlighted his own injuries. “Get some rest. Banged up with a little bit of injuries and things bothered me, so just kind of letting that four days let my body heal before we get ready line up on Friday.

“But I’ve never, I think, had a stretch in my career where we didn’t play for four days. So, that’s kind of new, but I know it’d be beneficial for us to kind of get back in the gym, get some time away from each other, but then get ready to go up to Minnesota and get a win.”

While the time off disrupts the cadence the Lakers have been on, it comes as a good time as there are several players dealing with ailments. Hopefully it results in better play on the court as the purple and gold have some catching up to do in the standings.

Anthony Davis believes Lakers are trending in right direction despite recent loss to Hawks

Anthony Davis and company tried to end their road trip on a high note, but lost a heartbreaker in their final game against the Atlanta Hawks. However, Davis believes that the Lakers are still trending in the right direction despite the loss, and that was evidenced by the bounce-back win against Portland.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!