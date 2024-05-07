Anthony Davis Believes Lakers Need To Keep Core Together To Build Continuity

As the Los Angeles Lakers head into the NBA offseason after being beaten by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, there are many questions about this team and whether it could look completely different next season.

Although the Lakers assembled a talented team, it was clear they weren’t good enough to compete with the best when the playoffs rolled around. Even though health was a factor, as it always is in the postseason, some wondered whether this team could contend even if it was 100% healthy.

As for superstar Anthony Davis, he seems confident that this team, as currently constructed, can be better next season. Davis believes continuity and keeping the team together helps win championships rather than reloading each year.

“Yeah. It’s all about continuity,” Davis said. “And like I said, a lot of our guys were out of the lineup. Rui [Hachimura] missed games, Gabe missed a lot of games, Vando missed a ton of games, C-Wood. But I think we found something towards the end of the season with that lineup, and obviously, there’s some guys in the locker room who have decisions to make. But I think the way you continue to compete for championships is kind of keeping the core. I learned that just from being in New Orleans. I don’t even know how many teammates I had, and it’s tough.

“You look at a team like Denver, Boston, Golden State, all these teams who have done unbelievable things, their core group has stayed together and you add supporting cast around that and not make too many changes. But it’s different when a lot of guys have a lot of player options and got to make decisions that are best for them and their families. So we’ll see what happens over the course of the summer what guys try to do, but just watching and knowing from experience, the way you continue to compete for championships is keeping that core group together.”

Although Davis thinks this team can be better next season, it seems highly unlikely that the same squad will be back for the 2024-25 campaign. The team is already rumored to be ready to pursue another big-name player on the trade market, with Trae Young or Donovan Mitchell likely in the team’s crosshairs this summer.

That said, a trade could result in breaking this team up and starting from scratch around three star players: Davis, LeBron James, and Young or Mitchell.

Anthony Davis’ opinion will be ‘taken under consideration’ in Lakers’ coaching search

With Darvin Ham getting fired, the coaching search for the Lakers has begun again, with a few candidates being rumored to be in the running for the job, like JJ Redick, Kenny Atkinson and Mike Budenholzer.

Apparently, Anthony Davis will have a say in the coaching search, as his opinion will be taken into consideration much like LeBron James.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!