Anthony Davis Confident Lakers Can Go On Win Streak To Turn 2021-22 Season Around

Out of the three stars, Anthony Davis seems to be the one most frustrated with how the Los Angeles Lakers have looked during the 2021-22 season.

Coming off a thrilling win against the Indiana Pacers to close out their five-game road trip, the Lakers returned home to suffer a disappointing loss to the Sacramento Kings in triple overtime. The defeat was another harrowing reminder that this version of the roster has a long way to go in order to reach contender status.

While Davis was upset with the outcome, he seemed confident that he and the Lakers will be able to rip off a winning streak and turn their season around. “Ten or 11,” David said. “We can go on a 10-game winning streak, 12-game winning streak and everything would be different. 10-game winning streak and we’re 20-11 and that will shut everybody up.

“But it’s on us, we’re gonna have to do it and it’s not gonna be easy. We knew coming into the season that nobody was gonna give us nothing, nobody is gonna feel sorry for us, nobody is gonna feel bad for us. We got to go out and take it, and that’s the fun in it. You know it makes it all worth it in the end when you got to grind for it and work for it like we have to. That trophy at the end of the year is gonna feel a lot better.”

The star’s confidence seems to stem from his faith in the roster that was put together as well as their defensive potential.

“We’re the Lakers. We got a team that’s well put together that can win 10, 12, 15 games in a row. We can do it. We just got to want to do it. We got to commit on the defensive end a little bit more for a whole 48. If we do that, we can pull of those 10, 12, 15-game winning streaks.”

A double-digit winning streak would sure go a long way in re-establishing the fanbase’s confidence in the team though at this point, it is hard to see given their struggles on both ends of the court. However, Davis and the Lakers do get a good opportunity to get back on track when they play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Frank Vogel laments not being able to put teams away

The Lakers actually had a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Kings, but could not seem to put the game away for good. Head coach Frank Vogel himself cited not being able to close games out as an issue that needs to be fixed as soon as possible.

