Anthony Davis & Darvin Ham Believe Gabe Vincent Makes Lakers Better

Gabe Vincent has played in 12 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and only seven since suffering a knee injury that sidelined him for nearly the entire regular season. And while he is still getting his legs under him on offense, he is undoubtedly the same defender that head coach Darvin Ham and superstar Anthony Davis were excited to have when L.A. inked him to a three-year, $33 million deal last offseason.

The Lakers are 6-1 in Vincent’s games since his return on March 31, and that is in large part due to the fact that he more closely resembles the identity that Ham and the Lakers want to have. He is a high-energy, intelligent and defense-first player that can affect the Lakers positively in multiple ways.

That is what Davis specifically focused on when talking about Vincent and what he’s been seeing out of him since returning to the lineup healthy, as seen on Spectrum SportsNet:

“He’s a ballhawk. He’s a very high IQ player. He’s talking, he can switch. I think one time we switched him onto Zion and he guarded BI a couple times. Just a great overall talent, high IQ player. When he’s like that on the defensive end, we’re just a tougher team to beat.”

Ham, meanwhile, focused more on the mentality that Vincent brings both on and off the floor as opposed to specific skillsets:

“Just his toughness, his grit, his ability to make shots. Like I said, that will come as his legs get stronger and stronger underneath him, his shot-making will increase as well. But he just has a quiet toughness about himself, whatever you need him to do, he’s gonna do it. He’s gonna make sure he executes it and it starts with defense with him. The defense, diving on the floor, everything. He’s a hell of a competitor.”

The very early returns back Davis and Ham up when it comes to Vincent. Despite the fact that he has struggled mightily from the field and is still figuring out the flow of the offense, the Lakers are a plus-31 over the course of his seven games since returning.

Hopefully, Vincent’s impact can show itself even more when his shot-making comes around and gets back to where he’s been for most of his career.

Gabe Vincent getting better with each game

Gabe Vincent himself believes that he is getting better with each game he plays, and is starting to see the impact that he can have for the Lakers as they prepare for a postseason run. He’ll have to do plenty of work facing off against Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray in the first round of the playoffs.

