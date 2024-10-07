Anthony Davis Didn’t Miss A Beat In His Lakers Preseason Debut

Both Anthony Davis and LeBron James made their preseason debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night against the Phoenix Suns and it was the first time for everyone to get a look at how they would be utilized in JJ Redick’s offensive system.

For Davis, in particular, both he and Redick have spoken about him being used as the primary offensive hub for the team and being more of a creator and the early returns were great. Davis shot 7-of-10 from the field and knocked down a 3-pointer on his way to finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists, and the big man felt as good as ever on the floor.

“I felt great,” Davis said after the game. “I felt like I never missed a beat.”

Both Davis and James were excellent, putting in dominant performances in the first half before sitting out the second half. In fact, the whole starting lineup looked great together with only Austin Reaves failing to score in double-figures and all five having a positive +/- on the night. Afterwards, Davis pointed to the Lakers being organized offensively under Redick as helping everyone to have a good showing.

“We were organized in our offense, guys knowing where they were supposed to be,” Davis noted. “So that makes it easier for Max and Dalton and Bronny, all the newer guys, to not have to think as much. We knew where we were supposed to be and where we wanted our offense ran, so it makes it a little easier for them. But I think the way we played throughout the course of the game on both ends of the floor was really good.”

This Lakers team will go as far as Davis and James take them. For those two to be put in great spots to succeed will only make life easier for everyone else, which makes the Lakers that much more dangerous. As the big man noted, that will flow down to the likes of Max Christie and Dalton Knecht, whom the Lakers will be reliant upon this year.

It is obviously still very early, but the Lakers seem to be picking up Redick’s system very well and are happy with the results they’re seeing. Now it will be a matter of carrying that into the regular season and turning this early promise into victories.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis comfortable in new offensive role under JJ Redick

The Lakers offense flowed pretty smoothly with Anthony Davis operating as more of a creator in JJ Redick’s system than he has in years past. For Davis, that wasn’t surprising as he spoke on this role prior to the season and made it clear that he is very comfortable in this role.

“I’ve always been comfortable in that role,” Davis said during Lakers Media Day. “Every team that I’ve played on going back to New Orleans, I’ve always caught the ball in the middle of the floor just kinda directing the offense and things like that so that’ll be nothing new.”

