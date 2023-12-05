Anthony Davis Explains How Jarred Vanderbilt’s Return Helps Him & Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers came into the 2023-24 season with lofty expectations with many expecting them to be in the mix for a championship. General manager Rob Pelinka made additions around the edges this offseason and fans were excited to see this team take the floor.

However, injuries have hammered the Lakers thus far with rotational pieces being sidelined. It felt like whenever a player would return, someone else would get injured and the cycle kept repeating. L.A. had to run with an eight-man rotation on their four-game road trip due to the number of players who were out, but they would come home to reinforcements.

One of the most anticipated returns was Jarred Vanderbilt, who suffered a heel injury in the first game of the preseason and was finally available on Saturday against the Houston Rockets. Head coach Darvin Ham had Vanderbilt, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince and Max Christie all at his disposal, which proved to pay major dividends due to their size and length. Anthony Davis spoke about what it meant to the team to get Vanderbilt back in the lineup.

“A lot. His energy and activity, obviously what he’s able to do on the defensive end guarding multiple positions, steals, deflections, rebounding, getting size back out there for rebounding. It was good to get him for the minutes he was playing.”

When acquired last February, Vanderbilt’s energy and effort were noticeable right away. It was clear that the team was missing that, plus his perimeter defense and rebounding, to start this season. With the Lakers’ wings getting healthy, Davis believes that rebounding will not be as prominent of an issue as it was at the beginning of the season.

“It’s good for us for the rebounding and then when Rui comes back, it’s only gonna add to it. Usually when I go block a shot, it’s Austin or DLo or somebody small who’s going against a bigger guy and I’m just outside hoping a ball lands right in front of the rim or around the rim. At that point, it’s just a size difference. So having Vando back, who usually guards the best perimeter player, now I can go block the shot and we got 6’10 under the basket… [Vando] can rebound the basketball very well so it’s good to have him back out there.”

After missing 20 games, it is going to take some time for Vanderbilt to get back into game shape and knock that rust off. But, in 14 minutes he was able to snag four rebounds and was active around the glass trying to end defensive possessions.

With Gabe Vincent being the only player on the shelf right now, the Lakers now have their wings healthy and it is clear how much of a difference it was for the team’s defense. Ham will potentially have a decision to make once Vanderbilt gets up to speed if he is going to be inserted into the starting lineup.

LeBron James likes what he saw in first look at Lakers’ nearly healthy roster

It took 21 games for the Lakers to nearly see what they have as a team with everyone available besides Vincent and Rui Hachimura, who is expected to play on Tuesday. But, LeBron James likes what he saw on Saturday against the Rockets, believing that they can start building some continuity as guys get healthy.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!