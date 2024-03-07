Anthony Davis Feels Kings Were Able To Exploit Lakers’ Defensive Scheme

Wednesday night was a big game for Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers as they took on the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. It was essentially a must-win for L.A. that featured playoff seeding implications as the purple and gold could’ve inched closer to moving out of the Play-In Tournament.

Things projected well as the Lakers got out to an early 19-point lead in the first quarter, but all momentum swung towards the Kings’ way in the second quarter. Sacramento would outscore L.A. 44-20, only missing four shots in the quarter and then taking a 15-point lead at halftime.

The Lakers made some runs to cut the lead, but the Kings were in control of this one ever since they took the advantage, which was a troubling sign of how quickly the game swung. After putting together a great defensive game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, that got thrown out the window as Sacramento scored at will. Davis believed the team’s defensive schemes allowed De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk to get going and once they got going, it became impossible to stop.

“It was a game that we needed,” Davis said. “We came out with all the energy on both ends of the floor and then that second quarter dictated the game. Some of the things we were in defensively allowed De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk to get whatever they want, live in the paint. If I go help, then Sabonis is wide open. So, they did a good job manipulating what we were doing.”

For L.A. to be in complete control in the first quarter and to be trailing double figures in the blink of an eye is very disorienting, Davis shared how it felt to see that momentum shift that fast.

“It sucks,” he admitted. “Especially in a must-win game that we needed. We were I think a game-and-a-half behind them so we needed to get this one and then get a chance to see them next week. Would’ve been a big win for us.”

In a game that the Lakers desperately needed to cover ground as teams ahead of them in the standings lost, it is a missed opportunity. But the Chicago native believes the team is fine as the regular season winds down.

“We’re fine,” Davis said. “We know the position that we’re in as far as seeding. Every game matters. I think we’re pretty good.”

It is a tough blow to L.A.’s sails as they have been playing well as of late, but this may be a defeat that results in solidifying their position in another Play-In appearance. There are still 18 games left, but for the Lakers to get into the top-six is becoming more of a stretch after this missed opportunity.

Anthony Davis stresses that Lakers don’t care about postseason seeding or opponent

While Wednesday’s loss certainly stung, the purple and gold will still find themselves with a chance to get into the postseason through the Play-In once again. This is a time when standings watch becomes extremely important, but Davis stressed that they are not worried about postseason seeding or who they face whether that be in the tournament or playoffs.

