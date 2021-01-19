Anthony Davis, Frank Vogel Deny Lakers Grew Complacent Against Warriors

In what has become a routine this season, the Los Angeles Lakers built up a massive early lead against the Golden State Warriors. Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder combined for a big first quarter, but matters unraveled in the second half.

The Warriors hung around throughout the game, erased what was once a 19-point deficit and ultimately pulled off a close win. While the Lakers have generally played well this season, there have been lapses like what was seen against the Warriors.

They began settling for jump shots, going ice cold in the fourth quarter and giving the Warriors all the energy they needed to put the game away. One assessment was the Lakers grew complacent against a Warriors team they are more talented than.

“I don’t think we took our foot off the gas. I think we were just kind of settling for a lot of jumpers on the offensive end,” said Davis, who finished with 17 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.

“I mean, they were there, but we still could’ve got to the paint. Anytime we got to the paint in the first half we had some good looks. We were one-shot basketball a lot in the second half. On the defensive end, they started making shots.

“Steph started making shots and getting layups, we fouled a lot, they got to the free throw line, got to the paint, Wiggins got open three times. Just things that we could do better. Like I said, anytime we did anything wrong on the defensive end it seemed like they made us pay.”

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel also dismissed the idea of complacency, especially after a string of blow-out wins. “I think if we came out sluggish, you could say that,” he said.

“I thought we came out with great energy, built up a big early lead. We just didn’t sustain it. Just one of those lessons we can learn from. It’s a 48-minute game. Our guys understand that. Sometimes if you do it and don’t take a loss, you don’t learn a lesson.

“Hopefully our guys will learn that lesson from this game. It wasn’t all complacency. Credit the Warriors.”

Vogel says dwelling on bad calls took Lakers out of rhythm

While the referees are not the reason the Lakers lost, Vogel does not believe they are blameless either. He acknowledged calls that went against L.A. led to a loss of focus.

“We didn’t handle what we felt were some bad calls, we let it distract our focus some,” he said. “Offensively, we’ve been really passing the ball well and trusting the pass. There were a few possessions that we had great possessions, where the guy didn’t take the shot. He was thinking one more.

“Those are good problems. We’ll go to the tape and correct it.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!