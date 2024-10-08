Bronny James has garnered more attention that the average second-round pick normally receives because of his status as LeBron James’ son.

Bronny, the No. 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, is no stranger to the media as he’s been in the limelight for years but his profile only got more public after he was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers have a knack for creating storylines and they made history on Sunday night when LeBron and Bronny shared the floor together, marking the first time the NBA has ever seen a father and son suit up as teammates.

While Bronny downplayed the situation a bit, Anthony Davis got to witness it firsthand and called it a special moment for the pair.

“That’s a special moment for them,” Davis said. It was great to see it, but that’s for sure their moment. It has nothing to do with me. Obviously we get to witness it live, but it was a special moment. That’s their moment. Obviously we wanted to see a play that them two make and we’ll have time to see that throughout the preseason, throughout the season. But I think we all kind of enjoyed that, for sure.”

As far as what Bronny brings to the table as a player, Davis highlighted his defensive instincts.

“He’s tough. Obviously, he’s defensive-minded. Some great blocks in Game 1. The physicality. He gets over on screens, good with his hands as far as deflection and steals. But he’s also still learning. He’s still trying to figure everything out, so we have to realize that. He’s still a rookie — and this is a different style of basketball in the league. But I like what I’m seeing from him, on both ends of the floor, especially defensively.”

While the on-court results weren’t quite there for Bronny, he and his dad at least got to realize a dream that’s been the making for years. Head coach JJ Redick played it coy if the two would see the floor against the Phoenix Suns, but ultimately he made the decision to have them out there together.

Bronny is expected to develop behind the scenes with the South Bay Lakers this upcoming season, but he’ll be worth keeping tabs on.

JJ Redick pleased with Bronny James’ progress so far

JJ Redick and his staff are focused on player development and allowing Bronny James the time and reps to grow as a player. So far, though, Redick is pleased with what he’s seen from Bronny and it appears he’s on track to eventually become a rotation player down the line.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!