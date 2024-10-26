Anthony Davis Joins Elgin Baylor & Jerry West In Lakers History

The 2024-25 season is off to a great start for the Los Angeles Lakers as after picking up a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Opening Night, they came back from down 22 to beat the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. It marks the first time since 2010 that the Lakers have won their first two games to start a season.

The biggest reason for that has been the performance of Anthony Davis, who was absolutely dominant in both games. After putting up 36 points, 16 rebounds and four assists against Minnesota, he followed that up with 35 points, eight rebounds and four assists against Phoenix.

Davis joined Elgin Baylor and Jerry West as the only Lakers players in franchise history to start the season with consecutive 35-plus point performance and he discussed why he has been able to be so successful.

“I think the way the team is playing, guys are making big-time shots. We’re making the right plays,” Davis said. “Obviously, the schemes that JJ put in just helped me and everyone out. We just have so much space and we just have fun doing it. That’s one of our pillars is joy. We’re just having fun playing basketball. Even when we were down 22, no one pointed a finger or was rattled. We just settled into the game and knew what we had to do. For me, just trying to do whatever I can to help the team win while having fun.”

The Lakers are making Davis the focal point of their offense and it has worked to this point. He credited his teammates for getting him the ball in good spots.

“I’m just out there playing basketball,” Davis added. “The guys are getting me the ball in my spots, so it’s easier when guys are making shots and making plays. It opens up the floor for me. We put in a lot of good schemes to open the floor for myself, Bron, AR, DLo. We just operate making the right play, so I’m in the position that I’m getting the ball when I’m in the paint.”

Lakers head coach JJ Redick said he wants to empower Davis to win big awards, and although it has only been two games, the big man is off to a torrid start and will definitely be in the MVP conversation if this continues.

LeBron James: Anthony Davis is Lakers’ main focal point

Everyone on the Lakers roster recognizes Anthony Davis’ importance to their success as LeBron James recently talked about how his co-star is their main focal point.

“He is the main focal point for us offensively and defensively,” James said after the season opener. “We got to make sure we continue to give them the ball. I think the coach of staff and JJ [Redick], they do a great job of always putting in the positions and being the recipient of the offense. And you know, AD has it going.

“It’s our job as the ball handlers to continue to feed him, find him. And what AD did, what AD does tonight. I mean, 36, 16, three blocks, four assists, steal and only one turnover with all the usage that he had tonight.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!