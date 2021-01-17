Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Among NBA 2K21 Ratings Update

One of the better features of the NBA 2K video game series is that constant adjustment of rosters and ratings based on what’s happening in real time during the season. Los Angeles Lakers teammates Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have now seen that first-hand, with each of their overall ratings being adjusted thus far.

Davis, after a slow start to the season involving missing one game due to injury and some other lackluster performances, was recently dropped one point from a 96 to 95 overall. He remains one of the top rated players in the game, but has now been placed below Kevin Durant, who was raised from 95 to 96.

Caldwell-Pope on the other hand — despite missing a handful of games due to injury — has shown his value to the Lakers. This is increased his rating one point, from a 76 to a 77.

While it may be due to the short offseason and the immense depth of the Lakers, Davis has seen significant decreases in almost every statistical category. With the exception of field goal and 3-point percentage, all of his numbers are worse than last season.

This is not a cause for concern quite yet, but it is likely what led to the ratings decrease.

Meanwhile, with Caldwell-Pope shooting at a career-high pace. He’s additionally continued to play stellar defense and along with Dennis Schroder, been a force on the perimeter.

Other notable ratings changes include Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard being dropped one point to 93 and 94, respectively. Meanwhile, several players tied for the biggest rise with three-point gains. This list includes C.J. McCollum (87), Malcolm Brogdon (86), Julius Randle (83), Collin Sexton (83), Christian Wood (83) and Luguentz Dort (78).

Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr. of the Golden State Warriors was singlehandedly the biggest dropper, going from an 81 to a 77 overall.

2K releases ratings for all classic and all-time Lakers teams

Another beloved feature of the 2K series is the ability to play with old teams and the addition of all-time prime teams, which are a collection of every franchise’s best players in their primes. The Lakers purely dominate these categories every year, and 2K21 is no different.

This year’s edition of the game includes seven former Lakers teams, and their all time prime team features 12 players with a rating of 90 or higher. This includes eight players with a rating of 95 or better, by far the best of any all time team.

