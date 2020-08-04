Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Jared Dudley & Alex Caruso Celebrate Lakers Clinching No. 1 Seed

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Utah Jazz in their third of eight seeding games on Monday night, improving their regular-season record to 51-15.

The win was an extra special one for the Lakers as it clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the Lakers. On top of the franchise restoring some glory, it’s an impressive feat considering all of the adversity they have faced in the past year.

While there was no doubt the Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, would be heading back to the postseason, it still has somewhat of a surreal feeling considering it has been almost a decade since the historic organization has played meaningful playoff basketball.

A number of Lakers players, including Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Jared Dudley and Alex Caruso all took to social media to celebrate clinching the No. 1 seed.

Real laker fans remember the losing seasons. Here ya go #1 😤🔒 — kuz (@kylekuzma) August 4, 2020

We might not be playing our best basketball YET! It’s only a matter of time! When your adding new players into rotation and trying to get yours legs underneath you! it’s a process! Can’t forget about @AntDavis23 tonight! Straight monster! #1 seed in the West! #clinch — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) August 4, 2020

Locked up #1 🔥 bigger goals in mind #lakerswin #lakeshow — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) August 4, 2020

There obviously still is a lot to accomplish for this team that has championship aspirations. James emphasized they must remain healthy if they want to win it all, and L.A. still has five seeding games to go before the start of the playoffs.

Who the Lakers will be playing in the first round remains to be seen, although now that they know they are the No. 1 seed, they can begin to focus on potential opponents.

The Memphis Grizzlies currently hold the No. 8 seed, but they are 0-3 in the bubble and the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns all remain in the mix as well.

Davis shines in win over Jazz

On the court Monday night, Davis was the best player on the floor and was often matched up with the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year in Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

Davis proved he can do it all, scoring 42 points to go along with 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 39 minutes.

If Davis can keep up that level of play, then the Lakers will be an awfully tough team to beat in a seven-game postseason series.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!