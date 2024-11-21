Anthony Davis: Lakers Are ‘Playing For Each Other’ During Win Streak

The Los Angeles Lakers are playing some inspired basketball over the last two weeks. Since Nov. 8, the Lakers are the league’s only undefeated team, having won six games in a row. They have the NBA’s third-best offensive rating in that span as well and superstar Anthony Davis has continued what has been a stellar start to the 2024-25 season.

Davis is averaging 28.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and two blocks per game on incredible efficiency. But what makes this even more impressive is that those represent decreases of his full-season averages. It shows that during the six-game win streak, it is more than just Davis dominating the game on both ends.

The Lakers superstar had a chance to reflect on the team’s success to begin the 2024-25 season and what he feels is contributing most to their 10-4 early record.

“Yeah, we’re playing for each other. We had slippage on the defensive end in the fourth quarter… second half really. I think it was like 70 points, 72 points, something like that. We have to be better in that department,” Davis said after their recent win over the Utah Jazz.

“But I think just over the stretch, we’ve just been playing for each other, playing extremely hard, playing physical. Everything that we set out to be as a team. We’re kind of showing that we’ve been better. Still have work to do, but we’ve been better in transition where we struggled. A little slippage in the defensive rebounding, but I think offensively and defensively overall we’ve been better.”

Even more impressive than the 10-4 start or the six consecutive wins is the fact that L.A. still has not lost a game at home. They are 7-0 at Crypto.com Arena so far this season.

“Just protecting homecourt,” Davis added. “We always want to be a good home team, make it tough for guys to come in here and try to get a win. But we also want to do it on the road.

“But having our crowd behind us, the crowd has been phenomenal all the games that we’ve played here, all seven. Just want to keep it going and keep bringing that energy. We want to keep winning basketball games, specifically at home but also on the road.”

The Lakers are hopeful to continue their win streak and their perfect start at home against the Orlando Magic on Thursday evening. Orlando is on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the L.A. Clippers on Wednesday, but still pose a threat as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

But if the Lakers play for each other once again as Davis says, it has been hard for teams to stop them.

LeBron James explains change with Lakers during win streak

The Lakers’ offense has looked more crisp and fluid and LeBron James made note of the plays the coaches have implemented, as well as his teammates’ ability to make shots.

“We have some really good sets,” LeBron noted. “We have some really good movement, and the team trusts me a lot with the ball, and I’m just trying to put the ball on time, on target, to my guys. And it’s great to have guys that can make shots and guys that can make plays. AR, DLo. Obviously, AD, DK. Rui [Hachimura] when he’s in the lineup. We just try to keep guys’ defenses off balance.”

