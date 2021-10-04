Anthony Davis: Lakers Are ‘Way Behind’ In Preparation After Preseason Loss To Nets

Even though there was plenty of excitement surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers going into their preseason opener, things fell apart in the fourth quarter as they were blown out by the Brooklyn Nets, 123-97.

While LeBron James and Russell Westbrook sat out, Anthony Davis made an appearance and wound up playing just the first quarter. He ended with a modest six points to go along with one rebound, one assist and one steal.

Even though it was the first preseason game, it was clear Los Angeles has several things to work out on both ends of the floor and Davis was not shy in his assessment of the team.

“We’re way behind,” Davis said. “Getting movement on offense. Quality shots. Defensively talking, getting our schemes right. Rebounding, very huge. We’re not boxing out. That was the main takeaway.

“Offense will come. We’re not too worried about it, especially when we get Bron, Melo, TA and Russ out there. But it was the first game to see where we are and we got to do a better job defensively, especially blocking out.”

Davis also explained that because injuries robbed him of most of last season, he wanted to get his feet wet again when it came to playing.

“I just wanted to play. I mean, didn’t play much last season from the injury, but I just want to get back and get a rhythm. That way going back into the season I have a rhythm and ready to go. That’s really what it is. It’s getting a rhythm whether it’s for a quarter, two quarters whatever it is. Start building these habits.”

It is hard to really take too much away from the game considering how many players were out for the Lakers, but Davis is right in that they have things they need to improve on as the preseason goes on. Hopefully they look better when they take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Davis excited about fan turnout

Even though the Lakers lost, it was good to see the fans show up for the afternoon game with Staples Center back at full capacity for the first time since the pandemic began.

Davis acknowledged that seeing the fans gave him and the team a boost during the day. “It was great,” Davis said. “Come out the tunnel and you see fans right there. Smacking their hands. Just the little things, which was really good to be back out there and see fans and them cheering us on and things like that. Courtside again.

“We’re getting back to normal and to see that and hopefully get back to that 20 again. Obviously, it was the first preseason game and things like that, but it felt good to see fans out there in full effect.”