Anthony Davis: Lakers Chemistry Already ‘Pure And Natural’

Although the Los Angeles Lakers had a new coaching staff and overhauled roster last season, their chemistry was arguably best in the league and was touted as a significant reason the team won the championship.

From the very beginning of the season, it was clear that everyone got along and truly enjoyed playing with one another. That only grew as the season continued, especially with all the challenges the franchise faced on and off the court.

That’s why when the Lakers significantly retooled their roster over the offseason — letting go of several key role players and replacing them with younger and more durable options — there was some worry that the chemistry would take a hit.

Luckily, Anthony Davis and LeBron James remained at the helm, with each signing long-term contracts to signify their commitment to the organization. Although the group is still working to iron out all the kinks on the court, chemistry already is a non-issue.

“We’re still trying to keep our chemistry the way it’s been,” Davis said. “We’re not trying to change anything, guys are still hanging out with each other, playing cards, going to the NBA-approved restaurants and things like that, while still following the safety protocols.

“If you follow me, Trezz, Dennis or Q.C. on Instagram, that chemistry is already there. We’re messing with each other and it’s all pure and natural. We all kind of clicked from Day 1, to be honest.”

Hearing this from a team’s star player is certainly a positive sign for what’s shaping to be a unique and challenging season. With road trips and home games looking different from any season before now, having a strong team chemistry will make things much easier.

Frank Vogel hoping to do team building exercises

Although it appears that chemistry is strong within the locker room, head coach Frank Vogel still has plans to bring the team together for different team building exercises.

“We will definitely try to create those environments for our guys as much as possible,” Vogel said last week. “If you do it in the hotel, it’s a safer environment. We’ll definitely be looking to do things like that all throughout the year.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!