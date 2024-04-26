Anthony Davis: Lakers’ Focus Is Winning Game 4 & Then Go From There

The Los Angeles Lakers remain unable to get over the hump when it comes to defeating the Denver Nuggets in a single game, let alone an entire series. Despite strong play on both ends by Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets ate getting whatever they want against L.A. and have a 3-0 series lead with relative ease, despite trailing for a majority of all three games.

The biggest disparity between the two teams has been the work in crunchtime. But another major statistical advantage for Denver has been offensive rebounding. The Nuggets have absolutely crushed the Lakers on the offensive glass through the first three games. They were a plus-nine in Game 1, plus-five in Game 2 and plus-six in Game 3. The total margin for the series is 38-18.

Davis — averaging 13.3 rebounds per game this series — is not necessarily the cause of the problem, but knows he has to be part of the solution. He spoke about limiting offensive rebounds as a major area of focus for Game 4 when the Lakers try to avoid a second straight sweep.

“Limit second-chance points, offensive rebounds,” Davis said. “We gave up nine in Game 2 and they had nine at halftime. We just got to score, (we had) 22 in the second and 20 in the third, a team like that who’s gonna score, we got to be able to score it as well. I think that’s really it. Getting back in transition, defensive rebounding and continuing to score the basketball.”

With the Lakers now suffering 11 consecutive losses to the Nuggets, it would be difficult for that streak not to be at the forefront of conversation in L.A. However, Davis warned against that line of thinking and is keeping his focus squarely on the one ahead.

“No. Our focus and our mental right now is trying to get one,” Davis said. “Try to get a game and then go from there. Try to get the game Saturday in Game 4 and go from there.

“All the talk, however many straight, we can’t focus on that. Our focus is trying to get better from tonight, learn from our mistakes and try to get a win on Saturday. You can’t do anything about it, it’s in the past. Our discussions have been the transition defense and rebounding, scoring, keeping our pace and focusing on Game 4.”

Davis discussed whether or not the offensive rebounding disparity is due to scheming issues or simply the Nuggets working harder than L.A.

“Sometimes it’s just the guards on bigger guys. But other times, it’s just simple boxing out or just going to get it,” Davis said. “There were times today where guys missed shots and got their own rebound. I think everyone is anticipating the other guy going to get it instead of one of us going to get it. So I think that’s where a lot of the rebounds come from.

“You have some where they shoot long shots and then it goes over our heads and things like that, but for the most part, guys are following their own shots or we’re just not boxing out and they’re getting their second-chance points like that.”

At this rate, the Lakers are extremely unlikely to win this first round series against the Nuggets. However, proving to themselves that they can win a game against them heading into the offseason could provide some hope. In order to do that, they have to fix some of the hustle and scheme issues that have plagued them in the first three games.

Anthony Davis made comments after the team’s Game 2 loss that, sometimes, it appears the Lakers don’t know what they’re doing on either end of the floor. It was seemingly a shot at the Lakers coaching staff and Darvin Ham, although that was not explicitly stated.

Now according to reports, some people in the organization are upset at Davis for these comments, rebutting that the Lakers had enough of an understanding of the game plan to take large leads in both of the first two games.

