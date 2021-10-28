Anthony Davis: Lakers Know They Should Not Have Lost To Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers not only suffered a loss to one of the NBA’s worst teams in the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they did so in historic fashion. They blew a 26-point lead, making it the first time in over 25 seasons that they did so and lost a game. All of this adds up to one of the worst Lakers losses in recent memory.

Inexplicably, with the game on the line in the final possessions, Anthony Davis did not touch the ball even once. Badly missed threes by Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony were the final three possessions of the game, with Davis looking visibly frustrated with his teammates.

Davis knows as well as anyone that this was a game that the Lakers should not have lost, and doing so is a setback as they enter an easier stretch of schedule. “It’s still early in the season, so we don’t want to dawn on it too much,” Davis said of the loss. “There’s really not much to be said, to be honest. We got a veteran ball club, we know we’re not supposed to lose that game. It’s a tough one for sure.

“This is not just a game, but the next couple of games where we can get a rhythm against teams that are in the bottom half of the league I guess. We’re supposed to win this one, but I think it’s one that we just flush it. We all know what we’re supposed to do from an individual standpoint and a team standpoint. We move on and get ready for Friday. That’s how I think it should be handled, but then we have off tomorrow. … Come in Friday and have shootaround or whatever the plan is to get ready for our opponent Friday.”

While he said that the team needs to move on from the loss, he did not hold back in further discussions about adjustment periods.

“No, this ain’t no adjustment period at all. Not this game. This is just straight up on us. Other games it’s possible, but this isn’t an adjustment game where I feel like we’re always still learning each other, not this game.”

The frustration within the locker room does not appear to be directed at one another, but rather at the team in general for such a bad loss. Yes, they played without LeBron James and four major role players, but that serves as no excuse against a team openly trying to lose games.

Davis is now hoping to move on to Friday, when the Lakers take on a Cleveland Cavaliers team that has surprised everyone in the first week of the season by starting 3-2.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel was not pleased with the team’s lack of effort after securing a 26-point lead in the second quarter.

“Usually, you can catch yourselves and sustain it but we weren’t able to do that both in that second quarter and particularly that third quarter in the second half. The ball stopped moving side to side. I got to do a better job making sure that our guys are moving it side to side.

“Our focus, intensity and effort on the defensive end, that slipped as well. Disappointing loss, but lesson learned. NBA season is a long season and a lesson for our group that you can’t ever take your foot off the gas for anyone.”

