Anthony Davis: LeBron James ‘Drinking From The Fountain Of Youth’

In leading the Los Angeles Lakers past the Houston Rockets in Game 3, LeBron James surpassed Derek Fisher for the most playoff wins in NBA history. Star teammate Anthony Davis had an incredible game of his own, but James’ sustained greatness is what took center stage.

At age 35 and in his 17th season, James is doing things that have never been done before. Not only is he a finalist for the MVP Award, he led L.A. to the Western Conference’s best record and — with the Milwaukee Bucks being eliminated Tuesday — the best record among teams still in the playoffs.

Davis had endless praise for James after breaking another record in the Lakers Game 3 victory. “I was saying it the other day when he did the double-pump dunk, no guy should be able to do that who has played this many years in the league,” said Davis.

“Especially with the minutes he’s played, besides last year has been to eight straight Finals. It takes a toll on guys bodies. But for him, he takes care of his body pretty well, so nothing is surprising for us.

“The things he’s able to do at his age are unbelievable. I say it all the time, I feel like every game he’s breaking another record. I’m glad I’m his teammate and get to witness it firsthand this season.”

Davis expects continued greatness from James so long as he wants to keep playing basketball. “He’s going to continue to break more and continue to get better for however long he continues to play. It seems like he’s drinking from the Fountain of Youth,” Davis said.

“The things he’s able to do on the floor still, head still touching the rim, still taking big shots, still playing physical, it’s a testament to his hard work and dedication to take care of his body. I’m pretty sure we’ll be seeing another record being broken Thursday.”

Davis has been remarkable himself throughout the playoffs, but at age 27 and just entering the prime of his career, greatness is almost an expectation for someone of his skill level.

L.A. needs 10 more wins to clinch their 17th championship trophy in franchise history, and James will need to be at the forefront of their game plan to make it happen.

LeBron passes Ray Allen for second all time in Playoff 3-pointers made

James notched the most wins in postseason history on Tuesday, but the game prior saw yet another milestone from the 17-year superstar.

He surpassed former Miami Heat teammate Ray Allen for second all time in Playoff 3-pointers made with 390. It’s a significant accomplishment and likely will be where James remains until retiring as catching No. 1 — Stephen Curry (470) — is a tall order.

