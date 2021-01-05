Anthony Davis: Lakers Treat Back-To-Back Matchups As ‘Mini Playoff Series’

The Los Angeles Lakers are yet to reach their top form following the start of what’s expected to be a hectic 2020-21 season.

Head coach Frank Vogel warned L.A. would experience many “ugly nights” due to the compact nature of the new, 72-game campaign and the extremely short offseason caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In another change this year, the NBA scheduled many back-to-back games against the same opponent in the same arena to cut down on travel and minimize COVID-19 exposure risks.

Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis acknowledged that playing “mini playoff series” during a regular season is a peculiar novelty. However, the 27-year-old pointed out that for players with postseason experience, they are nothing new.

“It’s odd in the regular season, but it’s something that everyone who has been in the playoffs is used to,” Davis said.

“It’s pretty odd for the regular season but nothing we haven’t seen before for all the guys who have been to the playoffs, which is everyone on this team. That’s how we’re treating it. It’s mini playoff series throughout the season.”

The Lakers swept the San Antonio Spurs by defeating them on New Year’s Day, which came two days after a 121-107 victory at AT&T Center. The defending NBA champions now are in position to do the same against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

During the first part of the regular season, L.A. will play further back-to-back games against the Houston Rockets (Jan. 10 and 12) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (Feb. 8 and 10), the latter matchup taking place at Staples Center.

Wesley Matthews Makes History With Perfect 3-Point Shooting

Wesley Matthews started the road trip on a high note draining all six of his 3-point attempts against San Antonio. It was a breakthrough performance for the 34-year-old guard, who ended the previous for games 0-for-8 from downtown.

Interestingly, Matthews joined Kobe Bryant and Nick Van Exel as the only Lakers to make at least six 3-pointers in a single game without a miss.

