Anthony Davis & LeBron James Told Vin Diesel At Lakers Game They Want To See Him Flip Car Off Arena

When you attend a Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena, or Staples Center as Anthony Davis likes to call it, you are guaranteed to see a number of celebrities there enjoying the game.

In attendance at the Lakers’ latest home game against the San Antonio Spurs was actor Vin Diesel, the star of the Fast & Furious franchise.

Diesel was sitting right behind the Lakers’ bench and at one point even got an opportunity to speak with LeBron James and Davis.

Davis was in the midst of another monster game, scoring 30 points to go along with 18 rebounds in just 28 minutes in the Lakers’ blowout victory over the Spurs.

In the fourth quarter with the game out of reach, James and Davis got to hang out on the bench where they spoke to Diesel. In his postgame press conference, Davis revealed what that hilarious conversation was about.

“We told him if you are as good as you say you are, we want to see you take a car and drive out to Staples and do a flip and land it. We just laughed and everything, but I think me and Bron were pretty serious to see if he can do it,” Davis said.

“But yeah, like you said, it’s only at Staples you get to see all these celebrities. Crypto, where you get to see all these celebrities come in every game. Any day, Sunday or Tuesday. It doesn’t matter the day. Celebrities are always here, so it’s always good to interact with them with a win and not a loss.”

Part of what makes playing for the Lakers so special is the interactions like these that wouldn’t happen in any other arena.

While it would be cool to see Diesel land a flip off the top of the arena, he is not an actual racecar driver, he just plays one in movies.

Diesel clearly brought some luck to Davis and the Lakers on Sunday night though so perhaps he can attend some more games in the future to hopefully see some more wins.

Davis sees Lakers gaining confidence

After a rough start to the season, the Lakers seem to be finding their form having won three straight games to improve to 5-10. With each win, Davis sees the Lakers starting to gain some confidence.

“Everybody’s confidence is very high while not getting too high,” Davis said. “Going into Phoenix, starting off the trip will be a good test for us, but like I said, I think the guys’ confidence is high on both ends of the ball going into that game, which we want to start the road trip off with a W. Then San Antonio back-to-back.

“It feels good to get three in a row. Now just got to carry it over onto the road and put some more wins together.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!