Anthony Davis: Never ‘A Doubt’ He Would Re-Sign With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a slew of big moves during the offseason to improve a roster that just won an NBA championship. Part of that entailed re-signing Anthony Davis, who was instrumental in the Lakers winning the title in his first season with the team.

While it was common knowledge that Davis would return to L.A., many believed he would sign a short contract in order to maximize future earnings in free agency. He put his faith in the organization by signing long term, and is ready to get to work on a second championship run.

Davis spoke about the decision-making process, explaining that he never had a doubt that he would return to the Lakers and giving team owner Jeanie Buss and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka credit, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I just wanted to take the process one day at a time. Obviously winning the championship with L.A. was very great. The team Rob put together, and Jeanie put together, and Linda and all the people in the front office, it was amazing and we did something special. Especially with everything going on in 2020. I don’t think there was a doubt that I was going to come back. It was just trying to figure tall the logistics of what was best for me and my family. … I’m excited to be what Dudz called the ‘Big 3’ with him, myself and ‘Bron. It’s going to be a great time. We’ve got another great task ahead of us, the team is looking great, guys are working out, so I’m excited.”

Ever since his arrival in L.A., it was clear Davis was a perfect fit within the organization and the city. By winning a championship in his first season and signing a long-term contract, Davis has essentially cemented himself as a Laker for life.

The pairing of Davis and LeBron James will now look to defend their title, beginning on Dec. 22 against the L.A. Clippers in a shortened 72-game season.

Lakers sign LeBron James to two-year extension

Davis is not the only player to put his faith in Pelinka and the Lakers. James also chose to continue his time in L.A., forgoing potential free agency in 2021 to sign a two-year, $85 million extension.

The deal will keep James as a member of the Lakers through the 2022-23 season, his 20th in the NBA.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!