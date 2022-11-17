Anthony Davis Offers Insight Into Lakers’ Recent Spirited Film Session

Sunday’s 116-103 win over the Brooklyn Nets snapped a five-game streak for the Los Angeles Lakers and gave them a moment to breathe.

Thanks to the victory, the Lakers moved up to 3-10 — still the third-worst record in the NBA, but a much-needed step forward nevertheless.

A lot of effort came into securing L.A.’s just third win of the season. That, Patrick Beverley has said, included LeBron James stepping up as the team’s leader and inspiring his fellow Lakers to work harder on fixing the Purple and Gold’s shortcomings.

Anthony Davis adds the team held lots of honest conversations in the lead-up to the victory over the Nets. “Just laying out everything on the table,” Davis says.

“Trying to get a win. We had conversations that a team that was 2-10 should have. What each player can do better, what we can do better collectively – coaching staff, medical staff, like everybody. We just wanted to figure this thing out.

“Leading up to the day of the Brooklyn game it worked out for us. We were able to go out, have a different mindset heading into the game competing at a high level both ends of the floor, and was able to secure a victory.”

Many of those conversations took place during game film studying session on Saturday with the players explaining why they made certain decisions on certain plays. Davis says some of the exchanges became emotional.

“It was everything. Lots of emotions. Guys voicing their opinion, some back and forth but it was all for the nature of trying to get better,” the 29-year-old forward says.

“So even though it might be a back and forth it was, ‘OK I hear what you’re saying, you hear what I’m saying alright, so now what’s the solution?’ instead of just constantly butting heads. It was good dialogue.”

Davis adds the key to making such discussion between players valuable is to focus on the message as opposed to the tone of its author, understanding that winning games is the common goal of the team.

“The main guy a lot of us had to get used to for that is Pat,” Davis reveals. “But he gives good messages and he said this thing one time, ‘If I yell “I love you!” you’re not gonna get mad, so listen to the message and not the tone.’”

Lonnie Walker IV praises Davis as player & teammate

Davis shouldered a heavy burden in the victory over the Nets, recording 37 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Lakers in the absence of LeBron James.

After the game, Lonnie Walker IV gave credit to the eight-time All-Star for his monster performance. Walker added Davis is an amazing teammate in addition to being a great player.

“I mean, it’s a gift,” Walker said. “You know, it’s one of the greatest gifts to be around someone who’s a future Hall of Famer, continuously teaching. Improving my IQ and improving certain aspects of the game that I’m trying to learn as a young player. And that’s all I can ask for.

“So for him to be just as good on the court and off the court and probably even a greater teammate speaks volume.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!