Anthony Davis Pokes Fun At LeBron James After Passing Michael Jordan For Most 30-Point Games

Friday night featured another historic moment for LeBron James as he surpassed Michael Jordan for the most 30-point games in NBA history in the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Atlanta Hawks. After knocking down an absurd turnaround fadeaway jumper to eclipse 30 points, James continues to reach uncharted territories in his career.

Coming off a 38-point performance against the Portland Trail Blazers the night before, it would have been easy for the four-time champion to phone it in with Anthony Davis returning, but James knows what his teammates need from him. LeBron’s stretch in the fourth quarter to get to 30 points helped close out another victory for L.A.

With Davis being from Chicago, he was asked about this accomplishment and decided to poke fun saying it took James seven more seasons to pass Jordan.

“Bothers me, but took him seven more seasons,” Davis said. “No, somebody said that earlier. I was actually, growing up, I was more LeBron. That was my era. That’s obviously a hell of an accomplishment. I think he’s probably number one in everything at this point. But I say, I’ve been here long enough to witness so many accomplishments, man. So I’m definitely grateful to be here and just want to keep stacking.”

Recently turning 40-years-old, the all-time leading scorer has put up 23, 38 and 30 points since his birthday. Through his lengthy career, James is not known for his scoring with his playmaking and athleticism standing out more.

Each game played seems like another record being broken and it further adds to his lengthy resume though. While these moments are special, it goes to show that James can play winning basketball and he deserves another chance to contend for a championship.

At the end of the day, James wants an opportunity to play for another ring. The 6’9” forward is appreciative of all these historic milestones. Still, deep down he wants to win championships and hopefully, he can get another chance before he decides to hang it up.

LeBron James reacts to passing Michael Jordan for most 30-point games

LeBron James is 22 seasons in and has seen the evolution of basketball as he navigates through his career. To continuously make himself effective through these different eras is historic within itself, and he has shown no signs of slowing down.

Those skills have kept him in the record books through this part of his career. After passing Michael Jordan in most 30-point games on Friday, James reacted to that moment and how surreal it is having grown up idolizing the Bulls legend.

