Anthony Davis Proud Of Resiliency Lakers Showed On Road Trip

While the Los Angeles Lakers have yet to dominate at home, they’ve been juggernauts on the road this season. They set a franchise record by opening the campaign with 10 consecutive victories on the road, only to have it snapped with back-to-back losses.

Their first defeat came at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers, who are among the Eastern Conference contenders the Lakers could see if they reach the NBA Finals. Despite a concerted effort made to never suffer two losses in a row, L.A. fell to the Detroit Pistons the following night.

The Lakers continued the season-long narrative of focusing on themselves and bounced back to defeat the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks, ending with a successful 5-2 record on the road trip.

“We’re a team that’s going to fight. We’re a resilient team, being down in Philly and coming back fighting. We’re going to get every team’s best shot,” Anthony Davis said.

“I think we showed our resiliency this trip and also showed how together we are. We’re still learning each other, not having a lot of practice time and short offseason, shortened training camp.”

The Lakers underwent a significant roster transformation following their championship run in the Orlando bubble. With new additions of Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, Wesley Matthew and Marc Gasol, the team is still trying to create championship chemistry, which can be a difficult task especially with a shortened offseason.

“We’re still trying to figure each other out and how to continue to grow as a team while also saving our legs and things like that,” Davis explained.

“But I think we showed we’re a complete team, we showed we’re very together on the floor and we showed our resiliency. We’re going to continue to fight, we’re going to continue to battle and we’re still learning on the fly while getting wins, which is a good thing.”

Lakers look to improve home record

While the Lakers boast a dominant 12-2 record on the road, the team has struggled back at Staples Center with a 4-4 home record. The Lakers have the opportunity to get back in rhythm on their home floor as they begin their five game home stay on Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets.

