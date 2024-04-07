Anthony Davis: Sharing Basketball Has Been Key To Lakers’ Offensive Success

Obviously the defensive side of the ball is where the Los Angeles Lakers are at their best, but on this recent run the offense has turned a corner as well. Anthony Davis and LeBron James drive everything of course, but everyone is contributing and that has taken things to a higher level.

The Lakers have scored at least 116 points in eight of their last nine wins and things are really beginning to click for the team. Defense is feeding into the offense which makes life easier for everyone and the overall chemistry has improves, which has led to better ball movement as well.

Davis pointed to this when discussing the team’s improved offense, pointing to the Lakers’ sharing of the basketball as really driving things.

“Sharing the basketball, playing together,” Davis said when asked what is the key to the Lakers’ offensive success. “We were getting stops, and we were getting out and running. When we’re playing fast, guys getting to the spots, getting to their corners, getting to their wings, and we’re setting screens creating advantages, then the floor is open for us to make shots, drive, get to the basket, and now the defense had to collapse.”

In particular in the Lakers’ latest win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Davis noted the shooting of D’Angelo Russell and the team’s defense keeping them afloat when they struggle on the offense.

“Obviously, it started with (D’Angelo Russell) with his incredible shooting and spacing on the floor,” Davis added. “Even though he started off slow with a bunch of turnovers. The defense helped to keep our offense in rhythm and we were able to kind of break down lead open.”

The Lakers used a 19-0 third quarter run to pull away from Cleveland and overall the team had 30 assists on their 45 made baskets and overall the team ranks sixth in the NBA in assists per game as they have seemed to find their identity.

Defense leads to offense and Davis is the driving force on both ends of the floor. The Lakers are hitting their stride at the right time and now look like a team to watch out for as the playoffs near.

Anthony Davis says Lakers are ‘having fun’ after win over Cavaliers

The Lakers are in a good groove at the moment on both ends of the floor and the results are proof that this team is really rounding into form.

Anthony Davis noted that he feels the Lakers are having more fun than they were earlier in this season and are less uptight overall. The big man added that the Lakers are playing together, but also playing freely and that has led to the team being on its best stretch of the year.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!