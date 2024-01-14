Anthony Davis Takes Responsibility For Lakers Loss Against Jazz

Nearly halfway through the 2023-24 season and Anthony Davis has established himself as the new No. 1 option for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Head coach Darvin Ham and his staff have made it a point of emphasis to give Davis all the touches he can handle and the star big man has met the challenge.

Davis is having arguably the best season of his career, so for that reason it’s why some were upset with him in the loss to the Utah Jazz.

Despite Davis recording just his second triple-double of his career, he held himself accountable for his performance against the Jazz, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“We fouled a lot, they had 38 free throw attempts,” Davis said. But our guys at the end of the day still did their job, everyone did their job except me. I didn’t do my job. Obviously when Bron is out, everybody has to step up and those guys did, except myself. So this one is on me.”

Davis also touched on some of the areas that the team has been focusing on recently but took the blame again for the loss:

“Yeah. We had some conversations about our ball security. I had six turnovers tonight but for the most part I think our team did a good job of at least getting shots on goal. They made some 3s, a lot of them were off our turnovers, live ball turnovers are hard to defend. They made some timely 3s. But like I said, for the most part, the entire game, hats off to most of our guys in this locker room, they stepped up and did their job. Like I said before, it was on me. I didn’t do my job tonight.”

It was an uncharacteristic night shooting the basketball as he shot just a dismal 5-of-21 from the field. While Davis having a triple-double in the record books is a nice accomplishment, it’ll get overshadowed by his poor shooting night.

Davis has never been shy about holding himself accountable, but with the Lakers falling down the standings they ned more action and fewer words from him.

LeBron James says it’s impossible for Lakers to win without Anthony Davis

LeBron James is having another phenomenal season, but even he’s taken a backseat to Davis some nights. Davis is a two-way savant who can carry any team in the league which is why James believes it’s impossible for the Lakers to win without him.

