Anthony Davis Talks About What Lakers Need To Clean Up Before Regular Season Opener

The preseason is finally over, which means the Los Angeles Lakers can turn their attention to the start of the 2023-24 regular season.

Although the Lakers only won two of their six preseason games, the players looked good in their limited minutes and should be much more competitive out of the gate compared to last season.

Anthony Davis looked as dominant as ever on both ends of the floor and is primed to have a monster season leading Los Angeles. Following the game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, Davis offered his assessment of how the team looked in preseason and what still needs to get fixed.

“It’s a lot of good. Things to clean up. Transition which has kind of been the thing for us that hurt us last year, little bit in preseason this year so far. I like the team that we have, the spacing that we have on the floor, the continuity that we have from last season. New guys are coming in and fitting right in perfectly, getting acclimated very quickly. Defensive rebounding is still a point of emphasis for us, but overall I like how we looked from top to bottom. I think we came in and showed what we could be. Now you get a couple days to kind of regroup and tighten the screws up and then go back into an environment we just ended in and try to get our first win.”

Davis was asked about how he’s approaching the offensive end and the star big man said he’s simply letting the game come to him.

“I feel like I’m an aggressive player. I’m just taking what the defense is giving me. If it’s a jump shot, it’s a jump shot. If it’s the block for a post, then it’s a post. If it’s a 3, it’s a 3. Just trying to attack from all three levels. That’s it. Coach is drawing up plays for me and then putting me in the right position. My teammates have done a good job of hitting me in the pocket or finding me in spots that I like and from there it’s just on me to execute.”

Davis, like the rest of the returners, looks much more comfortable in year two of Darvin Ham’s system and that bodes well for the regular season outlook. There’s a lot of work to be done, but Davis and company look ready for the task.

Darvin Ham explains what he meant when he asked Anthony Davis to shoot more 3-pointers

Ham has come out and urged Davis to shoot more from beyond the arc, giving him a lofty goal of six attempts a game. However, Ham clarified that he meant he wants Davis to be aggressive whenever he has the opportunity to shoot.

