Anthony Davis: Lakers Need To Solve Struggles Because ‘There’s No Help Coming’

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Chicago Bulls to kick off their road trip, the team’s third consecutive loss. Anthony Davis was solid in his return to his hometown of Chicago, but it wasn’t enough as the Lakers had no answer to the hot shooting of the Bulls.

After so much momentum following winning the In-Season Tournament championship, the Lakers now find themselves in the midst of arguably their worst stretch of play this season.

And after their latest loss, Davis wasn’t sure exactly how they can turn things around, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Honestly, I’m not even sure. Some nights we shoot it well, some nights we don’t. Credit to Chicago, they made a lot of shots tonight, tough shots. But just got to get back to having fun and playing for each other, playing together, keep competing and stay the course. Obviously it sucks to be in the losing column, we all hate losing, but we got to find a way to get back in the win column and go from there.”

Davis is right in that the Lakers have to find a way to string some wins together, but it won’t be easy with their upcoming schedule. They finish off their road trip against the top two teams in the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma Thunder, before returning home to host the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day. Davis knows it as well and believes the team just needs one good win to kick things off:

“There’s no break coming. There’s no help coming. There’s no cavalry. We got to do it within this locker room. We got everyone back, we just got to find a way to get in the win column. Obviously when you lose a couple, especially on the road, it starts to linger. Everybody wants to win and we just got to get that win, get that one and get the spirits back up and then just go from there. “But we can’t, I think we’re starting off the games a little slow. Tonight we actually started off well and then they jut went on a run so we got to do a better job on the defensive end and starting out games faster. But we just got to be able to fight through it. It’s been a hell of a schedule so far but there’s no excuse, we still got to be able to go out there and compete and try to get wins.”

The Lakers big man also knows that with these tough games coming up, the team better figure something out soon or they are in store for some rough nights:

“It’s gonna make us play. We have to or they’re gonna beat us pretty badly. Some good games coming up, some good competition for us to kind of get back in the swing of things. It’s gonna be three huge tests for us on the defensive end, where I think it starts for us to kind of get our offense going. So it starts tomorrow night.”

As Davis said, these next three games are going to be a good test for the Lakers to really see where they stand. The team will need to rise to the challenge or there will be some serious questions about their ability to truly compete for a championship.

Anthony Davis unsure of status for Timberwolves game

If they plan on turning things around in Minnesota, the Lakers will need Davis to be on the court and unfortunately it is unclear whether he will be suiting up after rolling his ankle against the Bulls.

Davis made it clear that he plans on doing everything possible to be ready for the Timberwolves. But with it being a back-to-back, it makes things tougher on the Lakers star if that ankle flares up overnight.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!