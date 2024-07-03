Anthony Davis Unfazed by JJ Redick Snub as Lakers Add to New Coaching Staff

JJ Redick’s decision to leave Anthony Davis off his All-Defense ballot for the 2023-24 NBA season is not expected to cause any issues as Redick transitions into his role as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, a source close to the situation believes that any concerns regarding Redick’s ballot decision can be easily set aside now that he is coaching Davis.

Redick unveiled his award picks for the previous season in April through his YouTube channel. He notably included Victor Wembanyama from the San Antonio Spurs as a first-team pick but omitted Davis, the leading shot-blocker for the Lakers.

Despite receiving 60 out of 99 first-team votes, Davis was surprisingly left off Redick’s All-Defense ballot. Redick’s selections for the first team included three big men: Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat, Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and rookie Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs. His second-team selections were limited to one big man, Jarrett Allen of the Cleveland Cavaliers, along with guards and forwards from other teams.

It’s worth noting that Davis was named to the All-Defense First Team for the fifth time in his career, indicating that most voters considered him among the top five defenders in the league. Davis finished fourth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting behind winners Rudy Gobert, Victor Wembanyama, and Bam Adebayo. According to BoomerangBet, Davis is +1200 to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this coming season.

Despite the snub, Davis appears to be unbothered by Redick’s decision. The Lakers organization seems confident that both parties can overcome this situation without significant issues. As Redick prepares for his first considerable coaching role, the focus will likely shift to how he plans to utilize Davis’s defensive strengths in the upcoming season.

Lakers Betting Odds

The Los Angeles Lakers face an uphill battle for the 2024-25 NBA season, with their championship odds currently sitting at +4000 at the top crypto casinos and sportsbooks.

This places them in the middle of the pack, suggesting oddsmakers view them as a playoff contender but not a top-tier championship favorite. Their odds to make the playoffs are not explicitly stated in the search results, but given their championship odds, it’s likely they’re considered to have a decent chance of reaching the postseason. However, the Lakers will need to overcome stiff competition in the Western Conference, where teams like the Denver Nuggets (+750), Minnesota Timberwolves (+900), and Dallas Mavericks (+950) are seen as stronger contenders.

The Lakers’ ability to make a deep playoff run and compete for a championship will largely depend on the health and performance of their star players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and potential roster improvements during the offseason.

Lakers Add to Coaching Staff

The Los Angeles Lakers have added to their coaching staff, bringing Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks as top assistants to support newly appointed head coach JJ Redick. This move adds considerable experience to Redick’s staff, as McMillan and Brooks collectively bring 31 seasons of head coaching expertise.

McMillan, 59, most recently served as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks until February 2024. His coaching career spans four NBA teams: Seattle, Portland, Indiana, and Atlanta. McMillan has led teams to 11 playoff appearances, accumulating a 28-48 postseason record. His overall career coaching record stands at 760-668.

Brooks joins the Lakers after a stint as an assistant coach with the Portland Trail Blazers under Chauncey Billups. He previously held head coaching positions with the Washington Wizards (2016-2021) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (seven seasons). Brooks boasts a career coaching record of 521- 414 and a playoff record of 49-48.

This hiring decision aligns with the Lakers’ strategy to surround Redick, a first-time NBA coach, with experienced mentors. Redick, who agreed to a four-year contract with the Lakers last month, brings a fresh perspective, transitioning from a successful playing career to various media engagements, including co-hosting a podcast with LeBron James.

The Lakers’ summer league team will debut on July 6 against the Sacramento Kings in the California Classic, followed by a game against the Golden State Warriors on July 7. The main summer league event will occur in Las Vegas from July 12-22.