Anthony Davis Wouldn’t Be Mad If Lakers Draft Bronny James

After a fun first round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, the focus now shifts to the second round on Thursday afternoon and arguably the biggest storyline is where Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, will end up.

The Lakers have been the most likely landing spot for Bronny for weeks as they hold the No. 55 overall pick in the second round.

Considering he needs some time to develop though, many have questioned if taking Bronny would be the right move for the Lakers. One person who would be on board with it though is Anthony Davis, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“I talked to Anthony Davis this morning and I brought up Bronny James and he said, “Listen, I wouldn’t be mad at the team if we took him if he was still available at 55 and see where it goes from there.’ AD told me that he got to watch Bronny workout several times in the pre-draft process and he watched the way he played alongside a big man and AD told me he was ‘really impressed’ with the way he was able to break down a defense, get into the teeth of it and then be able to set up his teammates for success. So certainly it’s a name we got to be watching, the Lakers are waiting to see if his name will still be available when we get to No. 55.

Davis is very close with LeBron, Bronny and the James family, so it is not surprising to see him give the 19-year-old support if the Lakers were to draft him.

If Bronny does end up on the Lakers then it would be a great opportunity for him, staying close to home while learning from his dad, Davis and the other veterans on the roster.

Other teams could also have interest in drafting Bronny, however, so it will be interesting to see if he makes it all the way to the Lakers at 55 or if he ends up going elsewhere first.

Dalton Knecht says being drafted by Lakers was dream come true

In the first round on Wednesday, the Lakers owned the 17th overall pick and used it to draft wing Dalton Knecht out of Tennessee.

He slipped a bit after being projected to go in the top-10 but still called it a ‘dream come true’ to end up in L.A. with the Lakers.

