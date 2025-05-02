Anthony Edwards: It Means A lot To Beat ‘Best Player Ever’ LeBron James In Series

The Los Angeles Lakers were sent home early by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, who won in a commanding five games to move to the Western Conference Semifinals. LeBron James and the Lakers didn’t have much for Edwards and the Timberwolves, who presented problems in virtually every phase for L.A.

But one thing that was apparent throughout the series — even as the Timberwolves were running away with it — was the immense respect that Edwards had for James and Luka Doncic. He credited the two players at every turn and shared several great on-court moments with both guys.

And that didn’t change once the series ended. As the Minnesota superstar spoke about what it means to him to be able to win the series and move to the second round, he focused on the pride of defeating LeBron in the playoffs.

“It means a lot. I mean, we beat the best player in the world, the best player ever,” Edwards said of James.

Edwards spent a good portion of the summer alongside LeBron during the 2024 Olympics in Paris. James was the on and off-court leader of the United States team that went on to win gold, and Edwards was one of the team’s regular rotation players.

It was likely during that time that Edwards gained the level of reverence that he has for James now. And while Edwards is not one to shy away from trash talk, he is always willing to give credit where it’s due. And after a phenomenal series from him, it shows the kind of person and player he is to immediately praise James.

Edwards has developed a reputation of being a giant slayer, defeating players like James, Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant in recent playoff series. That could continue in the next round if Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors get past the Houston Rockets.

LeBron James not planning to take major pay cut

LeBron James has a player option for the 2025-26 season worth around $52 million. However, given that he took a pay cut last season to help the Lakers avoid the second apron hard cap, he is not likely to pick that player option up and instead negotiate a new deal.

The discussion of another pay cut had been in play, same as last year, as a means to help the Lakers improve their roster by opening up the full mid-level exception (worth around $14 million) instead of just a taxpayer MLE (worth under $6 million). But reports indicate that LeBron is not likely to do that this time.

